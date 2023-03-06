Arjun Kapoor becomes Malaika Arora's muse at their brunch date, video inside

ANI

Mumbai, March 5

Star couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora went on a brunch date on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram, Arjun dropped a few pictures of himself captured by his ladylove Malaika.

"Brunch with my ace photographer - @malaikaaroraofficial," he captioned the post.

The Gunday actor is seen wearing a brown full-sleeves T-shirt teamed with black jeans. He accecorised his look with a watch and black shades. He also opted for messy hair.

Reacting to the post, Malaika dropped a red heart emoji in the comment section.

Film director Jai Mehta complimented Arjun's hair.

He wrote, "Uff! Kya zulfein. Send me your shampoo and hair routine."

Malaika also shared a picture on Instagram and wrote, "Wat u lookin at gud lookin??????

Videos from their date have been shared on social media.

Malaika and Arjun have been dating for quite some time now. However, it was not until a couple of years ago that both decided to make their relationship public.

Even after all the trolling because of the 12-year age gap between them, Malaika and Arjun never fail to shower on each other on social media.

Arjun opened up about the challenges of this relationship in the last season of Koffee with Karan. He said that even his family took time to accept Malaika. The couple has been tight-lipped about their marriage plans so far.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun was recently seen in director Aasmaan Bhardwaj's dark comedy film 'Kuttey' alongside actors Tabu, Radhika Madaan, and Konkona Sen Sharma.

He will be next seen in an upcoming action thriller film 'The Ladykiller' along with Bhumi Pednekar and an untitled romantic comedy film opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh.

