Arjun Kapoor celebrates new year with new ‘phoenix’ tattoo

IANS

Mumbai, January 2

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, who is known for ‘2 States’, ‘Ishaqzaade’ and ‘Mubarakan’, has got a new ink. The actor rang in the new year with a positive thought as he got a new tattoo on his calf. It reads ‘rise’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

The tattoo takes inspiration from a phoenix. The actor took to his Instagram on Tuesday and shared a video of the process of tattoo design.

He wrote in the caption, “For only from the ashes of who we were, can we rise up to become who we are to be”.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bollywood #Mumbai