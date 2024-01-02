Arjun Kapoor celebrates new year with new ‘phoenix’ tattoo

Mumbai, January 2
Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, who is known for ‘2 States’, ‘Ishaqzaade’ and ‘Mubarakan’, has got a new ink. The actor rang in the new year with a positive thought as he got a new tattoo on his calf. It reads ‘rise’.
View this post on Instagram
The tattoo takes inspiration from a phoenix. The actor took to his Instagram on Tuesday and shared a video of the process of tattoo design.
He wrote in the caption, “For only from the ashes of who we were, can we rise up to become who we are to be”.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Truckers' strike against hit-and-run law LIVE updates: Chaos at petrol pumps in Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh as people do panic-buying
Petrol pumps may run dry following the truckers’ strike
Only 5 litres of petrol, diesel per vehicle to be sold in Chandigarh
Authorities restrict supply of petrol, diesel in Chandigarh
Japan airlines aircraft catches fire after colliding with another plane at Tokyo's Haneda airport
Haneda is one of the busiest airports in Japan, and many peo...
Trucker drivers’ protest: Long queues at petrol pumps in Mumbai, Nagpur amid fuel shortage fear
According to transporters, it was a spontaneous agitation st...
Sanjay Kundu removed as Himachal Pradesh DGP: Supreme Court to hear his plea against removal on Wednesday
Kundu on Monday had moved the Supreme Court against the stat...