Arjun Kapoor cheers sister Anshula as she walks the ramp, 'hope you are watching her and smiling mom'

ANI
Mumbai, March 11
Actor Arjun Kapoor unconditionally loves his younger sister Anshula. More than being a protective big brother, he has been supportive of her like a true friend.
The 'Gunday' star recently turned a cheerleader for Anshula as the latter walked the ramp at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week 2023.
A video has been doing the rounds on the internet in which Arjun is seen applauding his sister who walked the ramp.
He clapped and hooted on seeing Anshula nailing the ramp walk in a shimmering corset top and a slit skirt.
Arjun also shared the particular moment on his Instagram account and remembered his late mother Mona Shourie Kapoor.
He wrote, "Hope u r watching her today and smiling mom...Missed having u there to see what ur daughter has grown up to become...Proud of u ansh... u inspire me to never give up @anshulakapoor."
Here's the post:
View this post on Instagram
Reacting to the post, Anshula commented, "I love you bhai." She also added a string of red heart emojis to her comment.
Arjun's girlfriend Malaika Arora, who could not attend the show, cheered for Anshula on social media.
Sharing a picture of Anshula from the event, Malaika wrote, "Way to go Anshula."
Arjun and Anshula's mother, Mona was married to producer Boney Kapoor from 1983 to 1996. She was also a successful film producer. Unfortunately, she passed away in 2012 after her battle with cancer.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun was recently seen in director Aasmaan Bhardwaj's dark comedy film 'Kuttey' alongside actors Tabu, Radhika Madaan, and Konkona Sen Sharma. He will be next seen in an upcoming action thriller film 'The Ladykiller' along with Bhumi Pednekar and an untitled romantic comedy film opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Raids against Lalu’s family: ED says Rs 1 crore in unaccounted cash seized, Rs 600 crore in proceeds of crime detected
‘Investigation underway to unearth more investments made on ...
Silicon Valley Bank collapse leaves Indian startups worried
On Friday, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation took contro...
DCW chief Swati Maliwal says father sexually assaulted her when she was in Class 4
‘Hiding under the bed, I used to think how I will teach a le...
Delhi excise policy case: BRS leader Kavitha questioned by ED for 9 hours, summoned again on March 16
There was heavy presence of Delhi Police and central paramil...
Air hostess from Himachal Pradesh falls to death from 4th floor of Bengaluru apartment
The deceased had come from Dubai to meet her friend, a softw...