 Arjun Kapoor cheers sister Anshula as she walks the ramp, 'hope you are watching her and smiling mom' : The Tribune India

Arjun Kapoor cheers sister Anshula as she walks the ramp, 'hope you are watching her and smiling mom'

Arjun Kapoor says he is proud of sister Anshula

Arjun Kapoor cheers sister Anshula as she walks the ramp, 'hope you are watching her and smiling mom'

Anshula Kapoor walks the ramp at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week 2023. Instagram/arjunkapoor



ANI

Mumbai, March 11

Actor Arjun Kapoor unconditionally loves his younger sister Anshula. More than being a protective big brother, he has been supportive of her like a true friend.

The 'Gunday' star recently turned a cheerleader for Anshula as the latter walked the ramp at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week 2023.

A video has been doing the rounds on the internet in which Arjun is seen applauding his sister who walked the ramp.

He clapped and hooted on seeing Anshula nailing the ramp walk in a shimmering corset top and a slit skirt.

Arjun also shared the particular moment on his Instagram account and remembered his late mother Mona Shourie Kapoor.

He wrote, "Hope u r watching her today and smiling mom...Missed having u there to see what ur daughter has grown up to become...Proud of u ansh... u inspire me to never give up @anshulakapoor."

Here's the post:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

Reacting to the post, Anshula commented, "I love you bhai." She also added a string of red heart emojis to her comment.

Arjun's girlfriend Malaika Arora, who could not attend the show, cheered for Anshula on social media.

Sharing a picture of Anshula from the event, Malaika wrote, "Way to go Anshula."

Arjun and Anshula's mother, Mona was married to producer Boney Kapoor from 1983 to 1996. She was also a successful film producer. Unfortunately, she passed away in 2012 after her battle with cancer.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun was recently seen in director Aasmaan Bhardwaj's dark comedy film 'Kuttey' alongside actors Tabu, Radhika Madaan, and Konkona Sen Sharma. He will be next seen in an upcoming action thriller film 'The Ladykiller' along with Bhumi Pednekar and an untitled romantic comedy film opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh.

#anshula kapoor #arjun kapoor

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Alert after two H3N2 deaths, one in Haryana

2
Business

Silicon Valley Bank is largest failure since financial crisis, billions stranded worldwide

3
Entertainment

Satish Kaushik was attending Holi party at industrialist's farmhouse in Delhi where he fell sick; police recover 'medicines'

4
World

Silicon Valley Bank collapse leaves Indian startups worried

5
Comment Nous Indica

India is not Ukraine

6
Diaspora

After Seattle, caste battle now reaches Toronto

7
Punjab Punjab Budget

State's growth pegged at 9.5%

8
Comment

GDP not accurate measure of economic growth

9
Nation

3 held by Delhi Police for harassing, groping Japanese woman on Holi

10
Chandigarh

No record of Rs 83 crore paid to Chandigarh police staff, says CAG

Don't Miss

View All
Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India
Chandigarh

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience
Trending

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 for in an attempt to be sent to jail
World

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 in an attempt to be sent to jail

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it
Trending

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee
World

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore
Chandigarh

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion
Nation International Women’s Day

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion

IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit
Nation

Group Captain Shaliza Dhami: IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit

Top News

ED says Rs 1 crore in unaccounted cash seized, Rs 600 crore in proceeds of crime detected in raids against Lalu Prasad’s family

Raids against Lalu’s family: ED says Rs 1 crore in unaccounted cash seized, Rs 600 crore in proceeds of crime detected

‘Investigation underway to unearth more investments made on ...

Silicon Valley Bank collapse leaves Indian startups worried

Silicon Valley Bank collapse leaves Indian startups worried

On Friday, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation took contro...

DCW chief Swati Maliwal says was sexually assaulted by father when she was a child

DCW chief Swati Maliwal says father sexually assaulted her when she was in Class 4

‘Hiding under the bed, I used to think how I will teach a le...

Delhi excise policy case: BRS leader Kavitha questioned by ED for 9 hours, summoned again on March 16

Delhi excise policy case: BRS leader Kavitha questioned by ED for 9 hours, summoned again on March 16

There was heavy presence of Delhi Police and central paramil...

Air hostess from Himachal Pradesh falls to death from 4th floor of Bengaluru apartment

Air hostess from Himachal Pradesh falls to death from 4th floor of Bengaluru apartment

The deceased had come from Dubai to meet her friend, a softw...


Cities

View All

Start work on multipurpose sports complex: Amritsar residents

Start work on multipurpose sports complex: Amritsar residents

No mention of horticulture institute in Budget leaves farmers disappointed

Woman doctor at SGPC-run medical college at Vallah dies by suicide

Farmers remove smart electric meters in Tarn Taran villages

Review BRTS in Amritsar: Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh to govt

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

No record of Rs 83 crore paid to Chandigarh police staff, says CAG

No record of Rs 83 crore paid to Chandigarh police staff, says CAG

Salary Scam, Missing Vouchers: Departmental action initiated against accused, say Chandigarh police

EWS Admissions: Chandigarh Administration begins move to delist 11 private schools

Chandigarh: Police Department clarifies on SSP’s powers

Drug eradication Chandigarh SSP’s focus, to unveil WhatsApp number

You can trouble me by putting me in jail but cannot break my spirit: Manish Sisodia

You can trouble me by putting me in jail but cannot break my spirit: Manish Sisodia

DCW chief Swati Maliwal says father sexually assaulted her when she was in Class 4

Excise 'scam' case: Delhi court sends AAP leader Manish Sisodia to ED custody till March 17

Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal's father dies after falling from 20th floor of Gurugram building

Video of Japanese woman harassment on Holi: Delhi Police say investigating incident

Traders disappointed, yet again!

Traders disappointed, yet again!

Rs 3 cr for Sainik School, authorities relieved

4 members of Gaggu Balachauria gang held for running arms racket

Licences of 263 immigration firms, IELTS centres revoked

Assault on ASI: Two held, woman booked

Boost to major infra projects in city

Boost to major infra projects in city

80K yet to pay property tax

US-based kabaddi promoter dies in road mishap

Conman dupes city Congress leader of Rs 6,920

CBI raids: Farmers to stage dist-level protests on Mar 13

Punja Budget: Allocation cut, Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor questions govt seriousness in running institute

Punja Budget: Allocation cut, Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor questions govt seriousness in running institute

Present separate budget for education says Bir Devinder Singh

Punjabi University, Patiala, deploys 3 patrol vehicles to ensure law & order on campus

Five child beggars rescued in Patiala

Union Minister visits Nabha bottling plant