Arjun Kapoor drops cute comments on Malaika Arora's post amid breakup rumours

Mumbai, August 26

Several breakup rumours of the B-town couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are currently spreading around the corners although the duo has still not spoken anything about it.

Amid the rumours, on Saturday Arjun dropped a sweet comment on Malaika's latest post.

Taking to Instagram, Malaika shared a video on the occasion of International Dog Day.

She captioned the post, "#InternationalDogDay: I couldn't have asked for a better companion to spend my shoot days with. Isn't he such a natural? Celebrating today and every day with my superstar, Casper."

In the video, she could be seen playing with her pet dog Casper on sets.

Soon after she shared the video, her friends and fans swamped down the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Arjun Kapoor commented, "Handsome boy," followed by a heart-eye emoticon and fire emoticon.

He dropped another comment, "The real star of ur life #casper."

Malaika and Arjun have been dating for quite some time now. However, it was not until a couple of years ago that both decided to make their relationship public. Even after all the trolling because of the 12-year age gap between them, Malaika and Arjun never fail to shower love on each other on social media.

Recently several media reports suggested that Arjun and Malaika have now parted ways and the 'Gunday' actor is now dating social media influencer Kusha Kapila.

On the professional front, Arjun was last seen in director Aasmaan Bhardwaj's dark comedy film 'Kuttey' alongside actors Tabu, Radhika Madaan, and Konkona Sen Sharma. He will be next seen in an upcoming action thriller film 'The Ladykiller' along with Bhumi Pednekar and an untitled romantic comedy film opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh.

