Arjun Kapoor feels motivated by Kuttey response, hopes to surprise people with each performance

Mumbai, January 16
Arjun Kapoor, who is seen playing a corrupt cop in 'Kuttey', said that he wants to improve as an actor with each film he does.
Arjun said: "I just want to keep improving with every film and I hope I continue to surprise people with my performance film after film." "What is extremely heartening to see is how encouraging media and audiences are about my effort in Kuttey. It is really motivating for me to continue picking interesting roles that push me to deliver better performances on screen." Arjun is reprising the role of a cop after his acclaimed film 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'. He is thrilled to again get love from the media and audiences.
He said: "Right from Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, I have been on a journey to find credible films with credible filmmakers that help me grow as an actor and Kuttey is another such film that I value dearly."
Check out this video:
View this post on Instagram
Arjun added: "To get such inspiring producers like Vishal Bhardwaj and Luv Ranjan overseeing my work and getting a prodigious film-maker like Aasman to direct me, just shows that the industry is also confident that I can do well given the right script and the right director at the helm of affairs. I will continue to be on this path in the near future."
'Kuttey' also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Tabu, Kumud Mishra and Radhika Madan. The film has been directed by debutant Aasmaan Bhardwaj, ace film-maker Vishal Bhardwaj's son.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Ping-pong over MoP: Govt proposes panel to shortlist names for judges’ appointment
The ‘search-cum-evaluation committee’ would only shortlist a...
Ganga Vilas Cruise gets stuck on third day of its journey in Bihar’s Chhapra due to ‘shallow water’
Chhapra's CO Satendra Singh who is a part of the arrangement...
Default bail granted to accused can be cancelled if strong case is made out on charge sheet submission: Supreme Court
A bench of Justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar says mere filin...
Co-pilot in Nepal plane crash lost her pilot husband in a similar plane crash 16 years ago
She got her pilot training with the money she got from the i...
4 Indian passengers on Nepal plane had made video a minute before it crashed
Sonu Jaiswal from Uttar Pradesh had gone to pay obeisance to...