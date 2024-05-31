 Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora split ‘amicably' after dating for almost 5 years : The Tribune India

IANS

Mumbai, May 31

After dating for almost five years, actors Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have parted ways “peacefully” and are still “amicable”.

A source close to IANS confirmed that Malaika and Arjun, who started dating in 2018, have split.

“Going by Arjun's body language and how he is right now, it has happened. They have been dating for so long; hence, it has been very peaceful, dignified and respectful. Malaika and Arjun are still amicable with each other,” the source confirmed.

In 2018, rumours about the two dating began to circulate after they were seen together at a fashion show. The couple confirmed their relationship on Malaika's 45th birthday.

After making it Instagram official, the two were often seen holidaying together, making appearances at events, and even spending time with each other's families.

On the work front, Arjun is set to showcase his shades of gray in Rohit Shetty's upcoming film 'Singham Again', which also stars Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone.

He then has 'No Entry 2', a comedy film, directed by Anees Bazmee.

