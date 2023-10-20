 Arjun Kapoor misses pet dog Maximus, sisters Khushi, Anshula react : The Tribune India

Arjun Kapoor will next be seen in action thriller film 'The Ladykiller'

Arjun Kapoor with his pet dog Maximus. ANI



Mumbai, October 20

Actor Arjun Kapoor on Friday shared fond memories of his pet dog Maximus whom he lost last month.

Taking to Instagram, Arjun shared a video which he captioned, "Our best boy in the world. Miss you Maximus!" 

In the video, the 'Gunday' actor shared clips of his adorable moments with Maximus.

Soon after he shared the video, his friends and fans swamped down the comment section and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

Arjun's sister Anshula wrote, "Bestest boy," followed by multiple red heart emoticons.

Khushi Kapoor dropped red heart emoticons in the comment section.

Actor Athiya Shetty commented, "Maxalooo." Announcing the demise of Maximus, Arjun penned an emotional note on his Instagram in September this year.

He wrote, " "The best boy in the world... My Maximus... The kindest the sweetest the bravest the warmest the bestest... I miss u mera bacha... Our home is never gonna be the same ever now...I hate that u were taken from ansh n me so suddenly I don't know how to sit at home and not have u around..." "Death has been cruel to us many times over and this time feels no different... Thank u for all the joy u gave @anshulakapoor & me in the good days and bad...I hope you fubu chocolate & Mom watch over us... take care my friend rest well sleep easy enjoy all ur treats now... I will see u on the other side my Maxxxxuuu," he concluded.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun was last seen in director Aasmaan Bhardwaj's dark comedy film 'Kuttey' alongside actors Tabu, Radhika Madaan, and Konkona Sen Sharma. He will be next seen in an upcoming action thriller film 'The Ladykiller' along with Bhumi Pednekar and an untitled romantic comedy film opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh.

