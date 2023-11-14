Arjun Kapoor secretly watches Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' amid reports of feud

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 14

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, surrounded by rumours of a cold war with Salman Khan, made a discreet appearance at a South Mumbai theatre to catch the latest release, 'Tiger 3.' The actor, who has been in the limelight for his speculated feud with Salman, was photographed in an IMAX theatre alongside director Siddharth Anand, known for his work on 'War' and 'Pathaan'.

In snapshots circulating on Instagram and Zoom, Arjun maintained a low profile, donning a black sweatshirt and matching pants, complemented by a black cap. Notably, the 'Tevar' actor attended the screening without his girlfriend, Malaika Arora.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mamaraazzi (@mamaraazzi)

'Tiger 3,' released on Diwali, features Salman Khan alongside Arjun's close friend Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The photos of Arjun at the screening have intensified ongoing speculations about the alleged strained relationship between him and Salman.

Reports suggest that the roots of this strained relationship trace back to Arjun's past connections with Salman's family. Salman played a pivotal role in shaping Arjun's entry into the film industry, encouraging him to pursue acting. Although Arjun was once romantically involved with Salman's younger sister Arpita Khan, the relationship reportedly ended in 2005. Arpita is now married to actor Aayush Sharma, while Arjun is currently in a long-term relationship with Malaika Arora, Salman's brother Arbaaz Khan's ex-wife.

While Arjun has remained tight-lipped about the feud in public, his father, producer Boney Kapoor, acknowledged the strained relationship in a 2020 interview with news agency IANS. Boney revealed that Salman was instrumental in guiding Arjun into the world of acting. “Arjun always wanted to become a film director and that is why I had no plan to launch him, like a new hero. That was not our plan at all. But one day, I got a call from Salman saying Arjun should try his hand in acting because he has all the elements to become one. So, Salman took Arjun under his wings and groomed him."

Despite the reported strain in their relationship, Boney expressed gratitude to Salman for his initial support in Arjun's career.“Unfortunately, my relationship with Salman is strained now, but initially Salman encouraged Arjun to get into acting. I owe this to Salman,” Boney said.

As the speculations surrounding their relationship continue, Arjun Kapoor's unexpected presence at the 'Tiger 3' screening adds another layer to the ongoing saga between the two Bollywood figures.

#Bollywood #Mumbai #Salman Khan