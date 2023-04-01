 Arjun Kapoor shares picture with Kareena Kapoor, 'Jab Ki met Ka again' : The Tribune India

Arjun Kapoor shares picture with Kareena Kapoor, 'Jab Ki met Ka again'

Arjun Kapoor celebrates seven years of 'Ki & Ka'

Arjun Kapoor shares picture with Kareena Kapoor, 'Jab Ki met Ka again'

Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor worked together in 'Ki & Ka'. Instagram/ arjunkapoor



Mumbai, April 1

As their film 'Ki & Ka' clocked seven years in the Hindi film industry on Saturday, actor Arjun Kapoor shared a picture with Kareena Kapoor Khan to celebrate the moment.

Arjun took to Twitter, where he shared a picture posing with Kareena from Amrita Arora's birthday. In the image, the two actors are seen dressed in black as they posed for the camera.

"Jab KI met KA AGAIN! #KareenaKapoorKhan #7YearsOfKiAndKa #RBalki @ErosNow," Arjun captioned the image.

Here's the post:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

Released in 2016, 'Ki & Ka' is directed by R. Balki. The film revolves around Kia, an ambitious woman, who marries Kabir, a man who prefers the role of a house husband. They enjoy their unconventional relationship until challenges including ego clashes and jealousy set in.

Looking forward, Kareena will be seen next in 'The Birmingham Murders', 'The Devotion of Suspect X' and 'The Crew'. Arjun has 'The LadyKiller' lined up for release.

IANS

#arjun kapoor #kareena kapoor

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

Amritpal Singh is now separated from close aide Papalpreet, who masterminded his escape

2
Trending

‘You would have thrown a big party son’: Sidhu Moosewala’s father remembers him on retirement day

3
Patiala

Ahead of Navjot Sidhu’s release, his wife shares emotional post; son says family wishes to sit and have food together

4
Patiala

Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months

5
Punjab

On trail of Amritpal Singh, his aide Papalpreet Singh, Punjab cops search deras

6
Diaspora

Indians among 8 migrants drowned near Canada border

7
Nation

Summoned by court in Patna, Rahul Gandhi may be in deeper trouble

8
Patiala

Son Karan says Navjot Sidhu will first go home to see his wife who is suffering from cancer

9
Diaspora

Indian-origin engineer to head NASA’s newly-established Moon to Mars Programme

10
Entertainment

Uorfi Javed apologises for hurting sentiments with clothes she wears, says from now on you will see a changed me

Don't Miss

View All
Trump won't be handcuffed when he surrenders: Lawyer
World

Donald Trump won't be handcuffed when he surrenders: Lawyer

Murals, installations across Amritsar a reflection of Punjabi culture
Amritsar

Murals, installations across Amritsar a reflection of Punjabi culture

March 233% wetter; rain highest in 3 years in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

March 233% wetter; rain highest in 3 years in Chandigarh

RPF constable saves woman, child from falling under moving train in Gurugram; video goes viral
Delhi

RPF constable saves woman, child from falling under moving train in Gurugram; video goes viral

Virat Kohli shares his Class 10 marksheet with inspirational message
Sports

Virat Kohli shares his Class 10 marksheet with inspirational message

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha spotted at Delhi airport amid wedding rumours
Trending

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha spotted at Delhi airport amid wedding rumours

Actress Deepti Naval finally meets an old relative she’d been searching for in ‘obscure’ Punjab village
Trending

Actress Deepti Naval finally meets an old relative she'd been searching for in 'obscure' Punjab village

Man claims ChatGPT saved his dog’s life after vet couldn’t diagnose problem
Science Technology

Man claims ChatGPT saved his dog’s life after vet couldn’t diagnose problem

Top News

Navjot Sidhu to be released from jail by noon

Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months

Former PPCC chief addresses media outside Patiala Jail

Delhi Police files chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case

Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case

Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal has posted the matter fo...

Navjot Sidhu’s son Karan says happy to see father coming out of jail, was a tough time for the family

Son Karan says Navjot Sidhu will first go home to see his wife who is suffering from cancer

Karan says happy to see father coming out of jail, last 10 m...

Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road closed

Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road in Punjab closed

Bhagwant Mann says it is the eighth toll plaza shut down by ...

Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan’s Peshawar

Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar

Dyal Singh, 35, was killed on the spot


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC collects Rs 33.50 crore property tax, Rs 6 crore more than last fiscal’s

Amritsar MC collects Rs 33.50 crore property tax, Rs 6 crore more than last fiscal’s

Murals, installations across Amritsar a reflection of Punjabi culture

Cop convicted, 3 acquitted for kidnapping 4 Tarn Taran residents in 1992

Tarn Taran village panchayat forms anti-drug committees

Tarn Taran: Granthi's leg chopped off in attack

Body of two of family found in Bathinda lake

Body of two of family found in Bathinda lake

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Class XI Admissions: Administration mulls 85% reservation for Chandigarh govt school students

Class XI Admissions: Administration mulls 85% reservation for Chandigarh govt school students

March 233% wetter; rain highest in 3 years in Chandigarh

At fourth auction in Chandigarh, only seven of 36 liquor vends go

Fire breaks out at rotating restaurant in Panchkula, no casualty

Beautification Plan: Panchkula MC to repair kerbs, recarpet roads

Mercury settles at low of 15.7 deg C in Delhi, light rain likely during day

Mercury settles at low of 15.7 deg C in Delhi, light rain likely during day

Covid cases on the rise in Haryana, spurt in NCR

Amid Covid surge, Delhi CM says mask not mandatory

DCW to MHA: Notify state rules as per transgender Act

Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case

Fresh rain spells more trouble for farmers

Fresh rain spells more trouble for farmers

Jalandhar: Former DCP Rajinder Singh to join BJP today

Man sets 2 daughters ablaze, booked

Partap Singh Bajwa, Raja Warring lead march in Jalandhar

Poster war: BJP moves EC against AAP

Wheat crop on 25K hectares damaged in Ludhiana

Wheat crop on 25K hectares damaged in Ludhiana

Covid: 1 death, 10 fresh cases

e-rickshaws for garbage lifting gather dust, NGO holds protest

Police raid two paan shops, seize e-cigarettes, 4 hookahs

Tenders floated to buy 4 sweeping machines

Light rain worries farmers in Patiala district

Light rain worries farmers in Patiala district

307 students awarded degrees in Patiala

Play highlights struggle of families on foreign lands

Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months

Son Karan says Navjot Sidhu will first go home to see his wife who is suffering from cancer