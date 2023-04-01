Arjun Kapoor shares picture with Kareena Kapoor, 'Jab Ki met Ka again'

Mumbai, April 1
As their film 'Ki & Ka' clocked seven years in the Hindi film industry on Saturday, actor Arjun Kapoor shared a picture with Kareena Kapoor Khan to celebrate the moment.
Arjun took to Twitter, where he shared a picture posing with Kareena from Amrita Arora's birthday. In the image, the two actors are seen dressed in black as they posed for the camera.
"Jab KI met KA AGAIN! #KareenaKapoorKhan #7YearsOfKiAndKa #RBalki @ErosNow," Arjun captioned the image.
Here's the post:
View this post on Instagram
Released in 2016, 'Ki & Ka' is directed by R. Balki. The film revolves around Kia, an ambitious woman, who marries Kabir, a man who prefers the role of a house husband. They enjoy their unconventional relationship until challenges including ego clashes and jealousy set in.
Looking forward, Kareena will be seen next in 'The Birmingham Murders', 'The Devotion of Suspect X' and 'The Crew'. Arjun has 'The LadyKiller' lined up for release.
IANS
