Arjun Kapoor shares sensuous selfie, says 'be mine' to beau Malaika Arora on her 48th birthday; read her reply

Chandigarh, October 23
As Malaika Arora turns 48 today, social media is filled with birthday wishes for the diva. But the most special one comes from boyfriend and actor Arjun Kapoor who shared a sensuous mirror selfie with his 'Baby' and writes a love-filled birthday wish. In his post, Arjun Kapoor wrote, "The Yin to my Yang Happy Birthday Baby Just be You, be happy, be mine...."
Here's the post:
View this post on Instagram
Sharing the same post on their Instagram Stories, Arjun's cousin sisters Rhea and Sonam Kapoor also wished the birthday girl.
Rhea Kapoor wrote, "Happy birthday to this happy, positive fierce and tagged Malaika'.
Sonam Kapoor called Malaika 'a beautiful soul' as she wishes all the love to her.
Malaika Arora has given some superhit dance numbers in the film industry and her contribution as a model is known to all. Now, the model-actress is all set to step into the literary world as an author. Whe is planning to debut with a book on health and nutrition. Currently, she is being seen as a judge on the reality show 'India's Best Dancer'.
