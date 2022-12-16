Arjun Kapoor, Tabu turn cops in crime drama Kuttey, watch motion poster

ANI

Mumbai, December 16

The highly anticipated first look of 'Kuttey' is here! Revealing the ruff and rusty looks of Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sensharma, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Madan and Shardul Bhardwaj, makers unveiled the motion poster on Friday.

Taking to Instagram, Tabu treated fans with the motion poster.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "1 Haddi aur 7 Kuttey! Let the bhasad begin. #Kuttey in cinemas 13th January."

In the video, Arjun Kapoor and Tabu were seen in their cop roles while Naseeruddin Shah in his gangster avatar.

Konkona Sensharma was seen in an intense look.

After the unveiling of Kuttey's announcement poster last year, the makers received an ecstatic response from the audience.

Written by the father-son duo: Aasmaan and Bhardwaj, 'Kuttey' is a caper-thriller. This film marks the directorial debut of Aasmaan, who has assisted his father Vishal Bhardwaj on '7 Khoon Maaf', 'Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola' and 'Pataakha'.

Talking about the movie and his association with Vishal, Luv Ranjan said, "Vishal Ji is one of the most prolific filmmakers in our country. His storytelling and vision as a filmmaker have been very inspiring for me personally. It gives me immense happiness that I am getting to collaborate with him for Aasmaan's film." Producer Bhushan Kumar also shared that he is thrilled about collaborating with two of the most prolific directors of the Indian film industry.

"We are very thrilled about collaborating with Vishal ji and Luv for Aasmaan's directorial debut 'Kuttey'. It will be exciting to see this creative synergy of two very diverse filmmakers. Kuttey's story and star cast are both very interesting. As we present the first glimpse, we hope that the audience is thrilled for what's next," Bhushan said.

'Kuttey' is produced by Luv Ranjan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ankur Garg and Rekha Bhardwaj under the banner of Luv Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Films, and presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. The film's music will be scored by Vishal Bhardwaj with lyrics penned by Gulzar. Kuttey will release in cinemas on January 13, 2023.

