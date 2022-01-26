Arjun Kapoor who once was in love with Salman Khan's sister Arpita ended up dating actor's former sister-in-law Malaika Arora

Chandigarh, January 26
Superstar Salman Khan's sister Arpita once dated Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor.
Arjun Kapoor, who is currently dating Salman Khan's former sister-in-law Malaika Arora, had once opened up about his break up with superstar Arpita.
'Ishaqzaade' actor and Arpita started dating each other when the 'Finding fanny' actor was just 18 years old.
Their relationship lasted for almost two years before Arpita decided to dump him.
In an interview with Bombay Times, Arjun had revealed details about his break up and shared that he was working as an assistant director in Salman Khan's 'Salaam-E-Ishq' when Arpita broke up with him.
Salman's brother Arbaaz Khan and Malaika called it quits in 2016, after 18 years of marriage. Arpita Khan is happily married to actor Aayush Sharma. They tied the knot in 2014.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Pegasus set to rock Parl again over fresh claims
If false, rebut NYT report, demand Cong’s Kharge, BJP’s Swam...
13 weeks on, outcome of SC probe order awaited
The matter was to be listed for hearing after eight weeks
Covid cases plateauing in parts of India, but risk persists, says WHO
‘No country is out of the woods yet’
Punjab set for multi-cornered fight, Sidhu, Mann file nominations
Ex-IPS officer replaces Olympian Ajit Pal in Nakodar