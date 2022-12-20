Arjun Kapoor’s ‘Kuttey’ trailer promises black comedy with ensemble cast

Mumbai, December 20
The trailer of the upcoming film 'Kuttey' was unveiled on Tuesday at a star-studded event in Mumbai and it saw actors like Naseeruddin Shah, Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Madan and Shardul Bhardwaj in attendance. The trailer promises a riveting black comedy with generous portions of humour, thrill and action.
The trailer, which is under three minutes in length, doesn't reveal much but sets the tone for what the audience can expect from the film. It tells the story of cops played by Arjun and Tabu who come face to face with a gang of bandits, and a group of forest exploiters.
Hato Kamino! Kuttey aa gaye!! 🐾#Kuttey trailer out now!https://t.co/zQ2iBKRtYU— arjunk26 (@arjunk26) December 20, 2022
In cinemas 13th January#Tabu #NaseeruddinShah @konkonas #KumudMishra #RadhikaMadan #ShardulBhardwaj @aasmaanbhardwaj
The trailer also teases the viewers with a glimpse of the song 'Dhan te nan' from the 2009 Shahid Kapoor-starrer 'Kaminey'. Multi-hyphenate Vishal Bhardwaj, who composed it, has also composed the music for 'Kuttey'.
'Kuttey' has been directed by Vishal's son Aasmaan Bhardwaj and the title comes across as an extension to his father's 2009 movie 'Kaminey'.
The trailer launch was also attended by Aasmaan, Vishal Bhardwaj, and producers Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg and Rekha Bhardwaj.
Produced under the banner of Luv Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Films and presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, 'Kuttey' will be released in cinemas on January 13, 2023. IANS
