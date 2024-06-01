Arjun, Malaika ‘peacefully’ part ways

After dating for almost five years, actors Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have parted ways ‘peacefully’ and are still ‘amicable’. “Going by Arjun’s body language and how he is right now, it has happened. They have been dating for so long; hence, it has been very peaceful, dignified, and respectful. Malaika and Arjun are still amicable with each other,” a source confirmed.
In 2018, rumours about the two dating began to circulate after they were seen together at a fashion show. The couple confirmed their relationship on Malaika’s 45th birthday. After making it Instagram official, the two were often seen holidaying together, making appearances at events, and even spending time with each other’s families.
