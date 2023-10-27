Arjun Rampal gives touching tribute to his mother with some adorable family photos, 'you are missed'

ANI

Mumbai, October 27

Actor Arjun Rampal on Friday shared a heart-warming video montage dedicated to his late mother Gwen Rampal.

The touching post, which included a series of cherished pictures and fond memories, marked the fifth anniversary of her passing.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "You loved me so much. I miss you so much. 5 years now. Thank you for everything you did for me and so many more hearts you touched and helped and healed. You are missed by everyone Mamma. Love you." The words reflected the depth of his emotions and the lasting influence his mother had on his life and the lives of those she touched.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun Rampal recently made his debut in the highly acclaimed movie 'Bhagavanth Kesari'.

He recently expressed his gratitude towards the audience after receiving a positive response for his South debut project.

Speaking of the box office success of Day 1 wherein the film crossed 20 crores, he said, "'Bhagavanth Kesari' has been truly special to me from start to end. From working with such an incredible cast to the love it's received from audiences all over the world, this journey has been extraordinary." "I would like to thank everyone who took the time to watch the movie on the auspicious occasion of Dusshera. For those who haven't seen it yet, what are you waiting for, don't miss out on the thrill of 'Bhagavanth Kesari'," he added.

Talking about 'Bhagwant Kesari', Anil Ravipudi wrote and directed the Telugu-language action drama film. It is produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the Shine Screens banner.

The movie stars Kajal Aggarwal playing the leading lady opposite Balakrishna, wherein Sreeleela plays a vital role.

