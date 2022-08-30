Arjun Rampal joins Sonakshi Sinha's thriller 'Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness'

Mumbai, August 30
Actor Arjun Rampal on Tuesday said he has boarded the cast of Sonakshi Sinha-starrer ‘Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness’.
The thriller marks the directorial debut of Sonakshi's brother Kussh S Sinha. It also stars Paresh Rawal and Suhail Nayyar in pivotal roles.
Rampal, who has a cameo in the upcoming film, said he is delighted to be part of ‘Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness’.
"It was a real pleasure to do a cameo in this film, as it reunited me with Paresh Rawal, who I adore, Nicky and Vicky (producers) who I have seen as kids and now as producers.
"Also I am very fond of the Sinha family and so delighted to see Kussh at work doing so well and Sonakshi in a totally different avatar. 'Nikita..' will be a film to look out for. I wish the whole team my best wishes for it as I had a blast working with them," the actor said in a statement.
‘Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness’ is produced by Nicky & Vicky Bhagnani & Ankur Takrani of Nick Vicky Bhagnani Film, Kratos Entertainment, Kinjal Ghone of Nikita Pai Films and Dinesh Gupta.
Nicky Bhagnani said working with Rampal was his childhood dream.
“When Arjun sir was shooting for 'Deewanapan' in 2001, both Vicky and I were constantly lurking on the film's set because it was our family production. We were teenagers who were very inspired by him. We wanted to be cool like him. It is such a joy to work with him so many years later and it feels like life has come a full circle," Nicky said.
The film went on floors in July in London, UK. It is expected to be released next year.
