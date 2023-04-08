Arjun Rampal shares romantic pictures with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades on her birthday; check them out

ANI

Mumbai, April 8

Actor Arjun Rampal poured out sweet words to wish his girlfriend Gabriella on his birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Arjun wrote, "Another year swished by, yet so many beautiful memories were created in our little cocoon. Thank you, to many more my darling. Happy Happiest birthday Green eyes @gabriellademetriades #happybirthdaygabby." Arjun also posted a video featuring his adorable and love-filled moments spent with Gabriella.

Gabriella reacted to the post with a face-holding-back tears emoji.

Arjun and Gabriella have been in a relationship for a while now. They met through mutual friends back in 2018 and started dating each other after a few months. In 2019, the couple welcomed their son Arik Rampal together.

Arjun has two daughters, Mahikaa Rampal and Myra Rampal, with his ex-wife Mehr Jesia. The couple officially separated in 2019.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun was last seen in an action film 'Dhaakad' opposite Kangana Ranaut, which failed to impress the audience at the box office.

In the coming months, he will be seen in Abbas Mastaan's upcoming film 'Penthouse' alongside Bobby Deol.

Apart from this, Arjun will be seen in the sports action film 'Crakk'.The film also stars Vidyut Jammwal and Jacqueline Fernandez. As interesting and quirky as it sounds, 'Crakk' is going to be India's first-ever extreme sports action In the film, the actor will be seen performing a variety of extreme sports stunts and action sequences all on his own.

'Crakk' is the journey of a man from the slums of Mumbai to the world of extreme underground sports. 'Crakk' is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Action Hero Films & PZ pictures, produced by Vidyut Jammwal, Parag Sanghvi, and Action Hero Films & Team, co-produced by Adi Sharmaa and Aditya Chowksey. Apart from Aditya, the film is written by Sarim Momim, Rehan Khan with the additional screenplay - dialogue by Mohendar Pratap Singh.

