Armaan Malik to feature in Ed Sheeran’s new version of '2Step’

June 6

Armaan Malik is all set to surprise his fans with something big and really special. After the success of his latest singles ‘You’ and ‘Nakhrey Nakhrey’, the Indian pop star brings a huge treat for music lovers by joining hands with English pop singer, songwriter Ed Sheeran.

Armaan took to his social media account to share the news with his fans. He wrote, “Out tomorrow”, with a butterfly and heart emoji. He shared the poster of the song in the post.

Ed’s new version of 2step featuring Armaan summarises the trials and tribulations of an artist’s life and journey, and them counting on their loved ones for support.

Sharing his excitement about the collaboration, Armaan says, “I’m beyond excited to be featured on this version of 2step with Ed Sheeran! He's always been such an inspiration, and I’m a big fan of his music and incredible songwriting. This is a huge moment not only for me, but also for other Indian artists too. I genuinely believe that this will be the beginning for a lot more collaborations of this nature."

About the song, he adds, “This song talks about confidence, finding power in your art, and leaning on your loved ones. When we have the support of the people we love, we can overcome any adversity. Nothing can keep us from moving forward. Two steps at a time!”

The original version of the song featured in Sheeran’s album ‘= (Equal)’ which was released in 2021. Now, the new version of Ed Sheeran’s 2Step (feat. Armaan Malik) will release on all music streaming platforms on the June 7.