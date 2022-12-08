Armaan Ralhan to be a part of Shoorveer 2

Armaan Ralhan, who was recently seen in Phone Bhoot, will now be a part of the second part of the action-thriller Shoorveer.

Armaan took audiences by surprise with his acting chops in Dharma Production’s Ajeeb Daastaans. A source said, “There are talks going around for the sequel of the show and Armaan will reprise his role in this part too. Armaan had undergone massive transformation for the first part and he is putting his heart and soul in prepping for Season 2. The audience will see a new shade of Armaan in this show. His character is quite intense and very different.”