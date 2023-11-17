Arnold Schwarzenegger slapped with lawsuit by woman left ‘permanently disabled’ after car crash

IANS

Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger is facing a legal problem following his alleged reckless driving. A few months after being involved in a nasty four-car accident, the actor has been slapped with a new lawsuit by a woman, who claims she was left ‘permanently disabled’ due to the crash.

On November 15, Cheryl Augustine submitted the legal documents in Los Angeles County Superior. In the court papers, she claimed that she was left ‘permanently disabled’ following the accident, which took place at Sunset Boulevard and Allenford Avenue in January, 2022. Cheryl accused the actor of driving his Yukon SUV ‘recklessly’.

Cheryl also elaborated that she suffered ‘injury to her body and nervous system.”

She was ‘required to, and did, employ physicians and surgeons to examine, treat and care for her’, which needed ‘medical and incidental expenses, the amount of which is presently unknown’ to her.

In January, 2022, Arnold was driving the Yukon SUV when he smashed it into a red Prius. His luxury car rolled and ended up on top of the Prius. Prior to the collision, he allegedly was turning left when the left turn arrow was still red. At that time, he came out of the car unscathed.