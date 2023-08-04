Arshiya attempts to break a Guinness World Record on India's Got Talent

India is leaving its stamp of excellence across the globe with its showcase of extraordinary talent. And Sony Entertainment Television's much loved reality show, India's Got Talent, is one such platform which is instrumental in paving the way for new opportunities for the diverse talent of our country.

With the credo of Vijayi Vishwa Hunar Humhara , the first week of this international format has already garnered appreciation for its visually spectacular acts and the unique skills demonstrated by the participants. And now, in its 10th season, the show will celebrate this milestone by putting the spotlight on hunar and raising the bar with each act. This weekend, viewers will witness history being created as six participants attempt to break the Guinness World Record.

In an awe-inspiring display of strength and determination, eight-year-old Arshiya Goswami from Haryana will astound everybody with her weightlifting skills. The young prodigy will attempt to achieve the most clean and multiple jerk moments in one minute using a 6 kg barbell on the show, leaving everybody on the edge of their seats as they wonder if she will be able to break the record.