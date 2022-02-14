Arslan Goni in recovery phase after suffering from Covid-19

Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu’ actor Arslan Goni tested positive for Covid-19 while shooting for a new project in Turkey titled Love Ek Tarfa. It seems it was just a mild infection, as he is already in the recovery stage. He took to Instagram to share a picture and wrote: “Fourth day of recovery.”
Earlier, while shooting for a sequence in the film, Arslan had broken his nose. But that did not stop him from finishing the shoot for the day. As far as his project is concerned, Arslan has not divulged much information.
