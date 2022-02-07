Arslan Goni sustains injury in Turkey

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, Februrary 7

Actor Arslan Goni is on a month-long schedule in Turkey for one of his upcoming projects. But things didn't go down well as he broke his nose while filming a sequence.

The actor was left with a bleeding nose but that did not stop him from completing the shoot for the day. He used some tissues to clean the area and some ice pack.

"My nose got hurt accidentally. It did bleed a little. I managed to continue shooting after a short break," he said.

Last week, when Arslan began his work trip to Turkey, he shared this picture:

Arslan made his acting debut with "Jia Aur Jia" in 2017. He also featured in Ekta Kapoor's "Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu", and was appreciated for his performance.

We wish the young actor a speedy recovery.

