Arun Mandola, known for shows like Sankat Mochan, Mahabali Hanuman and Vignaharta Ganesha, talks about his journey so far

What inspired you to become an actor?

My inspiration was Mithun Chakraborty.

Does a career in acting give you a lot of stress?

My father always says, “Life mein chinta nahi chintan karna chahiye kyunki chinta mein se agar ek bindu hat jaaye to ye chita ban jaati hai.”

Depression and other mental health issues are now out in the open. A few years ago, no one spoke about it. Are we magnifying these terms by talking too much about them?

Depression is the biggest concern in Indian society. People are afraid of depression. Many people die of depression without knowing that they are suffering from it. There is no mental health awareness in India. Even though I had that typical mindset when I was in Delhi, now I understand this is a very serious issue.

How do you take care of your mental health?

These days, mental disorders stem from social media. I feel that if you reduce social media usage, then 80 per cent of the problem is solved. Trust me, this is a practical thing. Also take breaks from work and do yoga for mental fitness.

Do you think people from the entertainment industry are generally targeted when it comes to depression and anxiety?

Yes, this is absolutely true. People in the entertainment industry are easily targeted for anxiety or depression.

Do you feel that the people associated with the entertainment industry go through more stress than any other industry?

Compared to other industries, the entertainment industry has more stress because after each project, you have to start from scratch again.

What do you do on days when you feel low?

When I feel low, I watch OTT, or else I go for long drives or do some shopping.