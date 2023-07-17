Arun Mandola on Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor being cast in Ramayana

Actor Arun Mandola has been part of many mythological shows and has played the role of Lakshmana twice. According to his experience with these projects and people’s reactions to them, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor might not be the ideal choices for Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana.

He further adds, “I heard that director Nitesh Tiwari is making Ramayana with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. It sounds good, as after 30 years of Shri Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana and B. R. Chopra’s Mahabharata, we finally woke up and understood the power of the Ramayana and Indian historical values. But I don’t believe that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are the perfect choices to play Ram and Sita. Ranbir is known for his chocolaty boy personality, and if you see his acting career history, whenever he tries something different, the audience clearly denies it. There is gambhir bhava with calmness in Ram’s personality, and Ranbir has the opposite.”

