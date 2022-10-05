Arun Mandola on playing Lakshman

Arun Mandola is seen as Lakshman in this year’s Luv-Kush themed Ramlila in Delhi. “People tell me that I look like the real Lakshman because I try to carry that character both on and off screen. When you get such appreciation from your fans that is the biggest achievement for any artist,” Arun says.
Arun says that he enjoys being on stage. The actor says, “The response has been outstanding so far from the Delhi audience as people here are more lively as compared to Mumbai. North Indians love to celebrate festivals and they enjoy every moment. Thousands of people are coming to see Luv Kush Ramlila. It’s very difficult and challenging because people notice even the smallest of mistakes. They watch everything very carefully.”
