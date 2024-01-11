Arunita Kanjilal is back as mentor in Superstar Singer 3

IANS

Singer Arunita Kanjilal, who will be seen as a mentor in the kids singing reality show Superstar Singer Season 3, has expressed her excitement, and shared how young talents are discovered through this platform.

Arunita is the first runner-up of the singing reality show Indian Idol Season 12. The makers are on the hunt for melodious voices and are inviting young ones to embark on an exciting journey that will enable them to better their craft. The third season will see the return of Salman Ali, Mohd Danish, Sayli Kamble, Arunita Kanjilal and Pawandeep Rajan as the mentors.

Arunita said, “I am so excited about the upcoming season of Superstar Singer! Young talents are discovered through this platform and each year, many aspirants come from various parts of the country with varied cultural backgrounds to showcase their singing prowess.”