Aryan Khan teases dad Shah Rukh Khan with new Instagram pics; when SRK asks for the 'Hat-trick shots', junior Khan gives hilarious response

Shah Rukh Khan’s eldest sonAryan Khan makes a stunning comeback on Instagram after a year. The junior Khan shared two adorable pictures with his siblngs Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan.

In the first picture, the three siblings are hugging each other as they post for the camera. The second one is a close-up of Aryan and AbRam. Aryan captioned them, “Hat-trick."

These beautiful clicks with Suhana’s infectious smile, AbRam’s naughtiness and Aryan as a responsible older brother has broken the Internet.

But more than anything else, the photographs has made daddy Shah Rukh Khan wanting for more. Shah Rukh Khan was among the first one to react to the post, which is going viral.

Shah Rukh Khan wrote in the comments section, “Why I don’t have these pictures!!!!!! Give them to me NOW!" Aryan Khan was in a mood to tease his father as he replied, “I’ll send them to you the next time I post…so probably in a few years haha.”

Suhana, who shared the post on her Instagram Stories, also pulled Aryan’s leg for cropping her out of the frame in the second photo. She wrote, “Thanks for the crop,” and followed it up with, “love you.”

Fans flooded the comments with love for the trio. “3 cuties in one frame,” wrote one. Another commented, “LOOK WHO POSTED OMG.” A third user said, “Awww so precious!!”

