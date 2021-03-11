Aryan Khan’s words of motivation for ‘baby sister’ Suhana as she make acting debut with ‘The Archies’; details inside

Tribune Web Desk

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana kid is stepping into the world of acting and we all know it. Since the release of ‘The Archies’ teaser, her social media is flooded with congratulatory messages from her all corners.

But there’s a special message that her brother Aryan Khan put out to tell everyone Suhana has arrived. Aryan shared a poster of the film on his Instagram story and captioned it, “Best of love baby sister. Go kick some a**. Teaser looks awesome. Everyone looks great. All of you will kill it.”

Suhana Khan shares Aryan Khan's message on her Instagram Stories.

Earlier, Shah Rukh and Gauri also gave a big shout out to their loving daughter.

Shah Rukh wrote, “And remember@suhanakhan2you are never going to be perfect….but being yourself is the closest to that. Be kind and giving as an actor….the brickbats and applause is not yours to keep….the part of you that gets left behind on screen will always belong to you….u have come a long way baby….but the road to peoples heart is unending…..stride forth and make as many smile as you can. Now let there be Light….Camera and Action!”

In another post, he wished the best to the entire team of the film.

A mother’s love needs no words. While Gauri Khan conveyed it all with a heart emoji, she also wrote a message for the newcomers on ‘The Archies’ team and there Suhana finds a special mention from her proud mommy.

Gauri wrote, “Congratulations… all the best to all the amazing kids and team of#TheArchies. And who better than@zoieakhtarto guide them through this journey!! You did it @suhanakhan2!!!!!!!

The Indian adaptation of ‘The Archies’ is being helmed by Zoya Akhtar and produced under Tigger Baby Films’. The film features an ensamble cast including debutants Agastya Nanda (Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson), Suhana Khan (Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter), Khushi Kapoor (Sridevi’s daughter). The film will be released in 2023 on streaming platform Netflix.

