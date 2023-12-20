As 2023 comes to a close, here’s remembering those actors, musicians and other famous faces who have passed on

Hollywood stalwarts

Matthew Perry

Best known for playing Chandler Bing in all 10 seasons of Friends, Matthew Perry was found dead at his home in Los Angeles on October 28. He was 54. The Emmy-nominated actor also appeared on shows such as Go On and The Odd Couple, and in the films Fools Rush In, The Whole Nine Yards, and 17 Again. Perry participated in the long-awaited Friends reunion in 2021, and later made headlines again with his 2022 memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, in which he opened up about his drug and alcohol addictions.

Tina Turner

The legendary singer, songwriter and actress, known as the ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’, passed away after a long illness at her home near Zurich in Switzerland. She was 83. The US-born star gave hitslike The Best, Proud Mary, Private Dancer and What’s Love Got to Do With It.

Lisa Marie Presley

Lisa Marie Presley, singer-songwriter and daughter of Elvis Presley, suffered a cardiac arrest and breathed her last on January 12. She was 54. The only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, Lisa’s debut album To Whom It May Concern, reached number five on the Billboard 200 chart. Her second album Now What also made it to the top 10.

Michael Gambon

Sir Michael Gambon, the Irish-born British actor known for playing Dumbledore in the Harry Potter films, died at age 82.

Bollywood biggies

Satish Kaushik

Veteran Bollywood actor Satish Kaushik passed away on March 9 after suffering a heart attack. He was 66. His first film role was in the 1983 movie Masoom. Howver, it was his role as the endearing Calendar in the 1987 classic Mr. India that established Satish Kaushik as a household celebrity. He penned the screenplay for the cult classic Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, and directed popular films like Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja and Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain. He has directed and produced several hit films, including Tere Naam and Milenge Milenge.

Nitesh Pandey

Actor Nitesh Pandey, who was best known for his role as Dheeraj Kapoor in Rupali Ganguly’s famous TV drama Anupamaa, passed away on May 23. He was 51. Nitesh appeared in shows such as Tejas, Manzilein Apani Apani, Saaya, Astitva Ek Prem Kahani and Durgesh Nandini. He also acted in films like Badhaai Do, Om Shanti Om and Khosla Ka Ghosla, among others.

Javed Khan Amrohi

Javed Khan Amrohi, who appeared in many films, including Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Woh 7 Din, Tridev, Aashiqui, Andaaz Apna Apna, Ishq and Lagaan, died on February 14 in Mumbai. He was 74.

Rio Kapadia

In his career, Rio appeared in films like Happy New Year, Khuda Hafiz, Mardaani, Dil Chahta Hai, and daily soaps like Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, as also the web series Made In Heaven Season 2. He died on September 14. Rio was 66.

Vaibhavi Upadhyay

From working in TV shows such as Left Right Left, CID, and Ishq Kills, to movies like City Lights, Vaibhavi Upadhyay became a household name with her role as Jasmine Mavani in the 2017 sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. Vaibhavi also worked alongside Deepika Padukone in the 2020 film Chhapaak. She was seen in the web series Zero KMS. The actress lost her life in a car accident in May. She was 38.

Junior Mehmood

Junior Mehmood had featured in over 200 films in different languages. He was best known for movies like Brahmachari (1968), Mera Naam Joker (1970), Parvarish (1977), and Do Aur Do Paanch (1980). He was battling with stage four cancer and passed away in Mumbai on December 8. He was 67.

Pradeep Sarkar

Noted Bengali director Pradeep Sarkar made his debut in the Hindi film industry with the screen adaptation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s Parineeta. His last directorial on the big screen was Helicopter Eela. He died on March 24 at the age of 67.

Pamela Chopra

Renowned filmmaker Aditya Chopra’s mother Pamela passed away on April 20. She was 74. She was last seen on the Netflix special documentary based on YRF titled The Romantics.

Gufi Paintal

Veteran actor Gufi Paintal was best known for appearing as Shakuni mama in BR Chopra’s TV serial Mahabharat. Gufi was also seen in Bahadur Shah Zafar, Kanoon, Om Namah Shivay, CID, Ssshhhh...Koi Hai, Dwarkadheesh Bhagwaan Shree Krishn, Radha Krishn and Jay Kaniyalal Ki. His film credits include Rafoo Chakkar, Dillagi, Desh Pardesh and Suhaag. He passed away on June 5. Paintal was 78.

Rajkumar Kohli

The veteran director was known for his films like Lootera, Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahaani, Raaj Tilak, Naagin, Badle Ki Aag and Pati Patni Aur Tawaif. Kohli died of a heart attack on November 24. He was 93.

Aditya Singh Rajput

Actor Aditya Singh Rajput, who was seen in reality shows such as Splitsvilla 9, Love, Aashiqui, Code Red, Aawaz Season 9 and Bad Boy Season 4, died in Mumbai on May 22. He was 32.

City luminaries

BN Goswamy

Art historian and critic Brijinder Nath Goswamy, a revered name in the art circles, passed away on November 17. He was 90. A scholar of miniature paintings, he authored more than 26 books on subjects like Pahari paintings, miniature paintings, court painters, among others. The Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awardee called himself an ‘accidental art historian’, as he gave up his role in civil services to pursue a career in the field of Indian miniature paintings.

Surinder Shinda

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda, described as the ‘grandfather of music on console’, died on July 26 due to multi-organ failure. He was 64. Shinda was a known for songs such as Jatt Jeona Morh, Putt Jattan De, Truck Billiya, Balbiro Bhabhi, and Kaher Singh Di Mout. He is said to have taught music to Amar Singh Chamkila, Maninder Shinda and Gill Hardeep. Known for singing in Kali style, he was given a Lifetime Achievement Award at 2013 Brit Asia TV Music Awards.

Mangal Singh Dhillon

Buniyaad actor Mangal Singh Dhillon died of cancer on June 11. He was 65. The Faridkot-based was also part of several projects, including Junoon, Khoon Bhari Maang, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, Azaad Desh Ke Gulam etc.

(Compiled by Gurnaaz Kaur)

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp.