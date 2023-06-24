As Ajay Devgn-starrer Maidan gets postponed, here’s a look at films based on sports that have been much-loved in B-Town

Mona

Movies based on sportspersons are always inspiring, they have taut moments and enough tension to hook the viewers, and when inspired from real stories, a readymade fan base. Sports dramas over the decades have made a mark at the box-office. Chak de! India, Dangal, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Mary Kom and Sultan all did brisk business. As sports and cinema fans equally rue the postponing of Ajay Devgn-starrer Maidaan yet again, we look at much-loved sports dramas of Bollywood.

Sattar minute

Chak de! India (2007)

Sattar minute, sattar minute hai tumhare paas…Shayad tumhari zindagi ke sabse khaas sattar minute…Aaj tum achcha khelo ya bura, yeh sattar minute tumhe zindagi bhar yaad rahenge …Says the tainted former Indian team captain Kabir Khan (Shah Rukh Khan) to the women’s hockey team that he is coaching just before the final match.

Maidaan too is an inspiring biographical sports drama based on Syed Abdul Rahim, considered to be greatest coach India has ever produced in football.

Budget: Rs 20 crores

Box office earnings: Rs 127 crores

Dangal Dangal

Dangal (2016)

Aamir Khan’s charismatic transformation to Mahavir Singh Phogat, and Geeta and Babita’s momentous journey coupled with a man bending patriarchal rules, Dangal was simultaneously inspiring, engaging and entertaining. Dhaakad, Haanikaarak Bapu to title track Dangal Dangal, Pritam’s music and Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial, Dangal made it to one of the highest grossing films of the country.

Budget: Rs 70 crore

Box office earnings: Rs 2,000 crore

Havan karengen

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013)

Another sports biopic, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag was inspired by the Flying Sikh, Milkha Singh. This Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s film made Farhan Akhtar prove his mettle as an actor. A.R. Rahman’s music breathed life into this story. The film not just won the audience, it also bagged two National Awards — for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and Best Choreography Ganesh Acharya for Masto Ka Jhund.

Budget: Rs 41 crore

Box office earnings: Rs 169.96 crore

Kaun Tujhe Yun Pyar Karega

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016)

This Neeraj Pandey-directorial gave India a new hero apart from nation’s beloved MS Dhoni – the late Sushant Singh Rajput. If the film was real and realistic, Rajput nailed not just Dhoni’s restrained personality but also his iconic helicopter shot.

Budget: Rs 104 crore

Box office earnings: Rs 133 crore

Radha kaise na jale

Lagaan (2001)

This Ashutosh Gowariker’s magnum opus at more than three-and-a-half hours (224 minutes) won India’s imagination and how! A cricket match to get exempted from the year’s tax (lagaan), this is a story that brings the classic British-India battle to the cricket field. Led by Aamir Khan as Bhuvan Latha, its ensemble cast has interesting characters like Aditya Lakhia as Kachra, Yashpal Sharma as Lakha and Rachel Shelley as Elizabeth Russell, of course apart from Gracy Singh playing Bhuvan’s love interest as Gauri. This film too thrived on its music — a love ditty Radha Kaise Na Jale, a prayer O Paalanhaare and an inspiring songs Mitwa and Chale Chalo!

Budget: Rs 25 crore

Box office earnings: Rs 65.97 crore

Salaam India

Mary Kom (2014)

Omung Kumar-directorial Mary Kom saw Priyanka Chopra play the titular character. A biographical sports drama, this motivational story earned laurels for Chopra, even though her casting was questioned. Her knockout performance hushed any such questions.

Budget: Rs 38 crores

Earnings: Rs 91.48 crore

Jag Ghoomeya

Sultan (2016)

This Ali Abbas Zafar commercial pot-boiler centred on two wrestlers’ tragic love story, played by Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma. Soundtrack by Vishal–Shekhar, it had mega hits, including Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai and Jag Ghoomeya.

Budget: Rs 90 crore

Earnings: Rs 623.33 crore

There have been many others, including Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold and Patiala House, and Nagesh Kukunoor’s Iqbal which won audiences’ love. However, the much expected 83 and Jersey failed to create magic.