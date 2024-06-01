As Ayushmann Khurrana gets ready to cast his vote in his hometown, the actor urges Chandigarh youth to come forward and exercise their right

Sheetal

Chandigarh’s very own munda Ayushmann Khurrana may have become a star in Bollywood but the actor’s love for his city is abiding. So much so that he even did a film titled Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.

Coming up next On the work front, Ayushmann will be seen alongside actress Sara Ali Khan in an action comedy, produced by Karan Johar and Guneet Monga. Directed by Aakash Kaushik, the project marks Ayushmann’s debut collaboration with Karan Johar.

The Article 15 actor has always been appreciated for doing films that create a dialogue for social change. And just like his reel life, in real life also he leads by example as he touches down in Chandigarh to give a message to fellow voters — that no one is busy enough to not vote!

Known for shuttling between Mumbai and Chandigarh, the actor especially flies back to City Beautiful on Friday night to cast his vote today. Notably, he has also been declared ‘youth icon’ by Election Commission of India and is thus raising awareness among the public, especially first-time voters, to come forward and cast their vote.

Every vote counts

Ayushmann says, “Voting is not just a fundamental right, but a powerful tool for every citizen. For me, it’s an opportunity to contribute to shaping the future of our country. Every vote counts, and it is crucial that we all take responsibility for our democracy by participating in the electoral process. I am happy to do my duty as a citizen of the country to vote here in Chandigarh.”

The actor also recalls old times, when he voted for the first time in City Beautiful. It was a memorable experience as he cycled to the polling booth as a first-time voter. “The polling booth was very close to my house, so I cycled till there. After casting my vote, I felt really empowered. I realised the significance of every vote and how it connects us to the democratic process. This experience deeply impacted my perspective on the importance of participating in elections,” he adds.

Huge responsibility

Ayushmann has no words to describe how deeply honoured and humbled he felt when the Election Commission announced that he would be the youth icon for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. He says, “It’s a significant responsibility and a privilege to inspire young people to engage in our democratic process. The youth is the future of our nation, and their participation is crucial for a vibrant and representative democracy. I feel proud to use my fame and following to an advantage. So, I am raising awareness and encouraging the youth to realise the power they hold through their vote.”

Make it count

Besides voting, Ayushmann has time and again leveraged social media to highlight the importance of participating in elections. He also got to play a pivotal role in ECI’s public service campaign to increase voter turnout and promote the importance of making informed choices.

Ayushmann’s goal is to inspire and empower every young citizen to take part in our democratic process. He vouches, “We are a young nation and the youth must participate in how India shapes up in the next five years.” To all first-time voters, Ayushmann has but one thing to say that ‘your vote is your voice — make it count’. “Remember, your participation is vital in shaping the direction of our country. So, go out there and vote confidently, knowing that you are contributing to a greater cause,” he adds.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bollywood