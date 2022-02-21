As baby Jeh turns 1, Kareena Kapoor makes a special wish for ‘her tiger’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 21

It is a special day for Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan as their younger son Jeh Ali Khan turns one today. A joyous mother, Kareena shared a photo of her two sons Taimur and Jeh crawling together. In the photo, Jeh is following Taimur. The actress wrote the caption in Jeh’s voice. It’s what he is telling his older brother. “Bhaiii, wait for me I am One today… let’s explore the world together…ofcourse with Amma following us everywhere…Happy birthday My Jeh baba…My life…#Mera Beta, #MyTiger #To Eternity and beyond," Kareena wrote.

Here's the picture of the cute brothers:

Kareena’s family and industry friends took no time to wish Jeh baba. Aunt Soha Ali Khan wrote, “Happy birthday Jeh baba!!” and aunt Saba Ali Khan said, “Happy birthday Jeh Jaan! Love you. Always. And Tim too.” Kareena’s besties Amrita Arora commented, “Jeh baba.” Karishma Kapoor left lots of hears in the comments. Even Manish Malhotra commented with heart emojis. Dia Mirza wrote, “Happy Birthday Jeh.” Neha Dhupia said, “Happy birthday Jeh! Lots and lots of love.”

In her next post, Kareena shared a wish on behalf of Saif Ali Khan. This she did with an adorable picture of father-son. In the photo, baby Jeh and abba Saif are plucking flowers from a bougainvillea plant on their terrace. Kareena captioned it, “Ok Abba will follow too. I love you…#My Boys#Forever#My Tigers.”

Saif and Jeh spending time together:

Soha shared a cute video of Jeh playing and she wrote, “What? It’s my first birthday!! #happybirthday Jeh baba."

Look how excited Jeh is on his first birthday:

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan got hitched on October 16, 2012. They welcomed their first son in 2016. Kareena gave birth to Jeh Ali Khan on February 21, 2021. While the couple released a statement announcing Taimur’s name, they did not reveal Jeh’s name for several months post his birth. It was during her the virtual launch of her pregnancy book that she confirmed that they had named their second son Jehangir Ali Khan.

