 As Bhumi Pednekar's Govinda Naam Mera lands on Disney Hotstar, she thinks 'movie has to be destructively good to get love from OTT audience' : The Tribune India

As Bhumi Pednekar's Govinda Naam Mera lands on Disney Hotstar, she thinks 'movie has to be destructively good to get love from OTT audience'

Bhumi thinks it's a different kind of pressure with films releasing on digital platforms

As Bhumi Pednekar's Govinda Naam Mera lands on Disney Hotstar, she thinks 'movie has to be destructively good to get love from OTT audience'

Bhumi Pednekar thinks on OTT, a movie competes for views with global content. Instagram/bhumipednekar



PTI

Mumbai, December 18

Actor Bhumi Pednekar says there is pressure before the release of every film regardless of the platform it arrives on.

While the fate of a theatrical release hinges on its box office collection, a movie launching directly on a streamer has to compete for views with global content available on the viewer's fingertips.

"On a digital platform, there is so much choice, so it has to be an incredible film to hold on to a certain audience. There is a lot of pressure. Also, people are very brutal with their opinion," Pednekar told PTI.

The 33-year-old actor, whose previous films “Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare” and “Durgamati” were direct-to-digital releases, said it is easy to skip to something next that is more exciting on over-the-top (OTT) platforms.

"On digital platforms, you really have to be destructively good to get love, like 'Shershaah'. The pressure is there but just a different kind of pressure," she added.

Her latest release “Govinda Naam Mera” also released on a streamer. Also starring Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani, the comedy thriller is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

In the film, directed by Shashank Khaitan, Pednekar plays Gauri, the abusive wife of Govinda (Kaushal), a background dancer trying to make it big in the film industry.

The actor said she doesn't follow a set process to prepare for a role.

"Every film has its own individual process. Every director imagines all characters and everything in the script. You, as an actor, think very unilaterally. It's very important to kind of adapt to what they want.

"But I personally love creating characters. I do a bit of background work but it's all in the limitation of what my director wants me to do. I have realised there is no method to filmmaking as an actor. The method is not having one and kind of discovering what you want every time you play a new character," she said.

Pednekar has a diverse slate of upcoming films, which includes Anubhav Sinha's sociopolitical drama "Bheed" with Rajkummar Rao, “Bhakshak”, backed by Shah Rukh Khan's banner Red Chillies Entertainment, suspense drama "The Lady Killer" opposite Arjun Kapoor, and a quirky thriller “Afwaah” with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

#bhumi pednekar #Govinda Naam Mera

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Decide upon OROP anomalies within four months, Supreme Court tells defence ministry

2
Ludhiana

Punjab's 'Jamtara' cons US citizens, busted

3
Science Technology

Coming up in Hawaii with Indian help, world’s largest ‘eye on the universe’

4
Nation

Jaipur man kills aunt, chops body into 10 pieces; used suitcase, bucket to dump body parts

5
Entertainment

Mumbai-based Sargam Koushal wins Mrs World 2022, crown back in India after 21 years

6
Trending

SpiceJet pilot’s in-flight announcement in funny Hindi poetry leaves passengers on board chuckling; airline reacts to wordplay of ‘Captain Cool’

7
Nation

Crude rates down 40%, but no cut in fuel prices

8
Sports

Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties to win their third World Cup title

9
Delhi

Why is BJP-led Centre allowing imports from China when it is attacking India: Kejriwal

10
Haryana

Industrial effluents, sewage damage 100-acre green cover in Faridabad

Don't Miss

View All
Man dancing to Afsana Khan’s ‘Titliaan’ at a function is a pure treat; video goes viral
Punjab

Man dancing to Afsana Khan’s ‘Titliaan’ at a function is pure treat; video goes viral

At 6.9°C, Ut colder than Shimla
Chandigarh

At 6.9°C, Chandigarh colder than Shimla

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop tries to swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral
Trending

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today
Himachal

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today

15 Gurugram societies ‘safe’, despite exposed iron rods
Haryana

15 Gurugram societies 'safe', despite exposed iron rods

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada
Punjab

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK
World

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos
Trending

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos

Top News

FIFA World Cup Final: Di Maria starts for Argentina, usual suspects on for France

Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties to win their third World Cup title

Argentina keeper Emiliano Martinez saves Kingsley Coman's pe...

Government ‘has shown the red card to many obstacles’ thwarting NE development: PM Modi

Government has shown red card to many obstacles thwarting development of North East region: PM Modi

He also inaugurated, dedicated and laid the foundation stone...

Jaipur man kills aunt, chops body into pieces; parts dumped at different places near Delhi Highway

Jaipur man kills aunt, chops body into 10 pieces; used suitcase, bucket to dump body parts

In CCTV footage, accused was seen dragging a heavy suitcase ...

Sargam Koushal wins Mrs World 2022, crown back in India after 21 years

Mumbai-based Sargam Koushal wins Mrs World 2022, crown back in India after 21 years

Aditi Govitrikar, the actor-model who brought the Mrs India ...

AAP’s National Council meet today to discuss party’s expansion plan, strategy for upcoming assembly polls

Why is BJP-led Centre allowing imports from China when it is attacking India: Kejriwal

Also hit out at the Central government over rising inflation...


Cities

View All

62 phones seized in Amritsar Central Jail in 1 month

62 phones seized in Amritsar Central Jail in 1 month

6 doctors found absent from duty at Community Health Centre

Hindu leader gets Rs 10 lakh ‘extortion’ call

Advocate PK Saini is Amritsar Bar Association Chief

Withdraw all cases registered against farmers: KMSC to govt

From January 1, pay for 18 Sampark Centre services in Chandigarh

From January 1, pay for 18 Sampark Centre services in Chandigarh

1,118 DLs suspended till Nov

Youth, minor girl found dead in Sarangpur area

Stray dog mauls 2 kids in Mohali

Sukhpal Singh Khaira vs AAP on road through Chandigarh green belt

AAP’s National Council meet today to discuss party’s expansion plan, strategy for upcoming assembly polls

Why is BJP-led Centre allowing imports from China when it is attacking India: Kejriwal

HC to hear on Monday pleas concerning 2020 Delhi riots

Delhi Police issue traffic advisory ahead of RSS farmer body’s protest march

Delhi records minimum temperature of 6.2 deg C; air quality ‘very poor’

AIIMS server attack: Delhi Police seeks info on China, Hong Kong-based IP address

Nawanshahr cops bust extortion gang; 3 held

Nawanshahr cops bust extortion gang; 3 held

Slain constable recommended for President's Gallantry Award

Delay in possession, JIT told to pay Rs 25L to two allottees

Finally, sports funds for govt schools

Warring sounds MC poll bugle

STP to remain shut for four days, don’t panic: MC chief to residents

STP to remain shut for four days, don't panic: MC chief to residents

Punjab's 'Jamtara' cons US citizens, busted

Man murders stepson, hides body in drum on rooftop

Woman accuses SHO of 'torture', probe marked

Boyfriend turns out to be killer of 18-year-old, nabbed

Police nab gangster linked with Lawrence Bishnoi gang from Patiala

Police nab gangster linked with Lawrence Bishnoi gang from Patiala

Panchayat land illegally acquired, allege farmers in Patiala

Most buildings flout fire safety norms in Patiala

Gian Singh Mungo elected Nabha Bar Association Chief

School celebrates annual sports day