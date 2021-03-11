As big as it gets: Ranbir’s grand welcome has jumbo garland, Ayan Mukherji, SS Rajamouli get showered with rose petals

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 31

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra will release on September 9 and the lead actor is in full form to bring his upcoming movie to the audience. The magnum opus is one of the most-anticipated movies and building on the excitement, team Brahmastra reaches Vishakhapatnam for its promotion. On his arrival, Ranbir Kapoor received a grand welcome from his hundreds of fans

The actor was his charming best in an off-white kurta-pyjama. At the airport, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukherji and SS Rajamouli, were showered with flower petals. Many fans reached the spot to get a glimpse of the team. Pictures and videos from their Vishakhapatnam tour have surfaced on the internet.

A video of Ranbir Kapoor being garlanded by a crane as fans surround his car, has gone massively viral. There’s another clip where his fans are cheering for their favourite star.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

As the promotional tours begin, the makers also announced that the trailer of the mythological fantasy film will be unveiled on June 15.

The VFX-heavy special video shows Ranbir as Shiva and Alia as Isha as the two get caught up in a furious storm. It also presents key elements of the Ayan Mukerji directorial as it piques the interest of the audience with its visuals and the star-studded powerful line-up. The trailer announcement came on the occasion of 100 days to the film's release.

Watch the video:

Just a few days back, SS Rajamouli launched ‘KumKumala’- the Telugu version of the viral song ‘Kesariya’ from the movie. The Telugu version of the song is sung by the renowned Sid Sriram, who recently sang the chartbuster ‘Srivalli’ from Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise.

Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Telugu superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna, the movie is the first part of a fantasy trilogy based on the mythology of Lord Shiva and the all-powerful Brahmastra.

#brahmastra #ranbir kapoor