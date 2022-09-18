As Challe Mundian is set for a direct-on-OTT release, Ammy Virk and Mandy Takhar couldn’t be happier for the wider reach the film is going to get

Mona

Chhalle Mundiyan is a curious case of misunderstanding starring Ammy Virk and Mandy Takhar. Directed by Sunil Puri, this light-hearted, comic family drama is one of the very first big ticket Punjabi films that opens directly on OTT.

It was complete just before the pandemic, but its release was delayed as the world shut down. Its lead pair, however, is happy for its digital release.

“OTT has a huge reach and that Chhalle Mundiyan releases digitally is a good step. It makes no sense to hold onto the film any longer,” says Ammy Virk, who plays Pammi in the film. Ask him if the character is anywhere close to the real Ammy, and he nods an emphatic yes. “I don’t know much about acting. I usually play characters that are somewhat similar to me,” says the actor, who is full of praise for his co-star Mandy.

“I play Jassi in the film. Usually, I get to play the sweet village belle type of roles that I have now made peace with,” smiles Mandy. Visibly a few sizes bigger, Mandy has gained weight for her role for Haye Ni Meri Moto that earns her Ammy’s applause.

“To gain considerable weight for a character is a bold step. I have done it for Laung Laachi and know what a task it is to first gain, and then to lose,” he says. Ammy and Mandy, who paired up for a song earlier, are also big OTT buffs. If Mandy leans towards the horror and thriller genre, Ammy avoids anything to do with ghosts. But both want to do a big scale actioner next.

“The Punjabi industry is growing, and in near future we will also be making films like RRR and its remakes would be made in the other parts of the country,” says Ammy.

He is also hopeful that the glory of cinemas will be restored. “Nothing can beat the experience of enjoying a film in a hall. When a good film makes it to cinemas, audience would be back,” says the humble actor who takes the blame for the recent flops. “The last three of my films failed, but I admit they weren’t that good. However, I am still wondering what went wrong with Bajre Da Sitta. It was a good film and should have won the audience.”

The singer-actor also accepts that the Punjabi music industry is yet to bounce back. “Right now, making songs isn’t a profitable business. It may take another few months but as the world gets back on track, and businesses boom, ads are back, songs too will become a rage!”

Chhalle Mundiyan that sees Kulwinder Billa, Karamjit Anmol, BN Sharma, Nisha Bano in prominent roles along with Ammy and Mandy streams on SonyLIV from September 23.