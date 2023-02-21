 As grey hair is a sign of old-age, premature greying can have an adverse effect on one’s self-esteem : The Tribune India

Just as the full scalp hair is regarded as a sign of vigour, so does the colour of the hair. Visible grey hair is regarded as a sign of ageing or “loss of youth” in the era when everyone is striving to remain “forever young”.

Hair colour and style can significantly alter the physical appearance of a person and thus alter his/her body image. As greying of hair is perceived as a sign of old age, premature greying of hair (PGH) can bear an adverse effect on the self-esteem of the individual. The desire to delay grey hair is paramount and so is the search for the means to retain natural hair colour, along with hair health.

Technically speaking

Hair ageing comprises degradation of the hair shaft, which involves progressive degeneration of the hair fibre from the root to tip. The aged hair shows dryness, reduced strength, rough surface texture, loss of colour, decreased lustre, stiffness and brittleness. Premature greying of hair makes a person look much older than his/her age.

Hair pigmentation is one of the most unique features in humans ranging from black, brown, and blonde to red. The colour of human hair is due to pigment melanin produced by melanocytes, which are neural crest derivatives. As we age, the activity of these melanocytes gradually declines until they stop making pigment. New hair grows without pigment, resulting in grey hair.

Problem area

In males the beard and moustache areas commonly become grey before scalp or body hair. On the scalp, the temples usually show greying first, followed by a wave of greyness spreading to the crown and occipital area.

Although nothing can stop hair from turning grey, there are some conditions that can cause hair to age earlier or more quickly than normal. Among the natural aggressors, excessive UV ray exposure plays an important role in hair ageing. Excessive Ultraviolet ray exposure affects not only the melanin but also the amino acids and lipids in the hair and on the cuticle. A person experiencing a prolonged period of stress and anxiety may notice, over a period of time, the change in hair colour from black to grey. Severe illness too can slow or stop the production of melanin and amino acids. Improper dietary habits, sleep hours, sedentary life style, and alcohol also can lead to premature ageing of hair. Premature ageing of hair has also been associated with autoimmune disorders.

Other causes of premature hair ageing include—atopy, genetic, use of improper and adulterated hair cosmetics, toxic/heavy metal poisoning, thyroid disorders and chemotherapy and radiation.

Magic potion

The treatment is targeted primarily on indentifying and managing the causative and triggering factors. There is still a lot of research going on and medical science has been successful partially in introducing anti-ageing hair sera which can arrest the premature greying in some.

These sera act by protecting the hair fibre from oxidative damage by environmental factors, regenerating the hair lipid layer, improving the strength and flexibility of hair and increasing the number of pigmented cells in the hair bulb. Current research focuses on topical liposome targeting for melanin, genes, and proteins in hair follicles. Liposomal delivery of melanin into hair follicles results in darkening of hair follicles.

(Dr Sharma is a Chandigarh-based dermatologist)

