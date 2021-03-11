As Johnny Depp wins defamation case, Amber Heard is ‘heartbroken’ in first reaction

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 2

Actor Johnny Depp won more than $10 million in damages on Wednesday, achieving a near-total victory in a defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard to cap a six-week trial featuring graphic testimony about the stars' soured relationship.

A seven-person jury in Virginia also ruled for Heard on one counterclaim against Depp. The "Pirates of the Caribbean" film star depicted the decision as a vindication, and his former wife said it was "a disappointment."

Actor Johnny Depp took to Instagram to issue a statement after winning the defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard. "[The] jury gave me my life back. I'm truly humbled," he wrote. "From the very beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal...truth, regardless of the outcome," he added. "A new chapter has finally begun," he wrote.

Amber issues statement after losing Depp's defamation trial, says 'I'm heartbroken'

Amber Heard, in a statement issued after she lost Johnny Depp's defamation trial, said, "I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence...wasn't enough to stand up to the disproportionate power...and sway of my ex-husband." Calling it a "setback", Amber added, "I'm sadder...that I seem to have lost a right I thought I had as an American- to speak freely and openly."

Depp had sued Heard over her 2018 article in The Washington Post, for implying that he was an abuser and sought $50 million in damages. Heard countersued her ex-husband for $100 million over statements made by Depp's lawyer Adam Walkman. The jury found Amber Heard had defamed Depp in three separate statements and that Depp had defamed her with one with his attorney's remark.