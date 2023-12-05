 As many as 28 songs and 14 artistes, musical thriller Chamak offers an interesting, engaging and intriguing world set in the backdrop of Punjabi music industry : The Tribune India

  As many as 28 songs and 14 artistes, musical thriller Chamak offers an interesting, engaging and intriguing world set in the backdrop of Punjabi music industry

As many as 28 songs and 14 artistes, musical thriller Chamak offers an interesting, engaging and intriguing world set in the backdrop of Punjabi music industry

As many as 28 songs and 14 artistes, musical thriller Chamak offers an interesting, engaging and intriguing world set in the backdrop of Punjabi music industry

Paramvir Singh



Mona

A thriving industry, talented artistes, undercutting jealousies and performances marred by violence, director Rohit Jugraj builds a fictional world that’s reflective of the times in Chamak. Twenty eight songs and 14 artistes come together in this musical thriller, which has its lead in Paramvir Singh Cheema, who is named Kaala.

Rohit Jugraj

As the ambitious SonyLIV show nears its release, director Rohit Jugraj and actor Paramvir Singh Cheema open up on the journey. “I have lived and observed Punjabi music industry up, close and personal. We have been witness to what the world is seeing today. There was Chamkila and then we have had Sidhu Moosewala. This is a truth that’s hard to ignore,” opens up Rohit, who has given films like Jatt James Bond, Khido Khundi and Arjun Patiala.

As the writing team dug deep, they found other interesting undercurrents, including jealousies, at play. “While music and violence don’t belong together, we found an intriguing world that we believe the audience would enjoy,” avers Rohit.

Star power

The story charts a father-son revenge saga; a Canadian rapper, Kaala, makes it to Punjab and turns into a folk singer. A musical, it has special guest appearances from the likes of Gippy Grewal, Mika, Kanwar Grewal, Afsana Khan, Asis Kaur, Shashwat and MC Square. Music is by Master Saleem, Sunidhi Chauhan, Malkit Singh and the likes. “Chamak brings together legendary artistes, whose songs one has grown up listening to. We have Malkit Singh bhaji, and such super singers will be seen with their amazing music in our episodes.” In fact, Rohit wanted Sidhu Moosewala to be part of this web series too, but before anything concrete could be planned the tragedy struck. Not that Rohit did not face challenges, he reveals, “I got a few calls to know if we intend to show any real names, but our show is fictional. Art essentially mirrors society and that’s what Chamak is.”

Despite so many artistes, we notice the name of Diljit Dosanjh, with whom Rohit has frequently collaborated, including in Sardaarji and Sardaarji 2, missing from Chamak. Rohit explains, “He is already doing a film by Imtiaz Ali sir in similar space, so it could have been a clash of interests.” The shoot of the series that began in Mumbai moved to Delhi followed by Punjab, and dooja (second) Punjab, which is Canada! Mention the reported shooting incident outside Gippy Grewal’s house, and Rohit says, “It only confirms that things have stayed the same.”

(Chamak streams on SonyLIV from December 7)

Playing the lead

Paramvir Singh Cheema is kicked about getting to play the lead in Chamak. What’s heartening is how from a Canadian rapper he becomes a folk singer! Paramvir’s name was suggested by SonyLIV team post his Tabbar performance and Rohit signed him sans audition. “When Rohit sir got in touch, I was shooting in Mizoram, and after a few more calls, he sent me the contract. I was zapped. But that’s how he works, based on his gut instinct, and I believe that has led to something extraordinary in Chamak.” For stepping into Kaala’s shoes, Paramvir took inspiration from a host of artistes, “Right from Tupac, the Canadian rapper who was killed rather young, to Gurdas Maan to the late Sidhu Moosewala, I drew inspiration for my character from many stars.” Even more fun was the physical transformation. “Not just that I grew my hair and stayed with that look for months together, I also took in a lot of sun, for Kaala couldn’t be gora, which I am in real life.”


