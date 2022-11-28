As Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia becomes new captain of Bigg Boss house, angry Tina Datta points out her rudeness

Mumbai, November 28
'Bigg Boss 16' contestant Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has again been selected as captain of the house. In the previous episodes, Shiv Thakare had performed the role of captain.
Bigg Boss, meanwhile, summons Shiv to the confession room and asks him to choose the captain. Shiv takes the name of Nimrit and this upsets Tina Datta, for she was ready to be the captain of the house.
As seen in the show's promo, Tina gets angry with Shiv for being a fake friend. Tina is seen shouting at Nimrit and saying: "This guy can never be trusted. It is not about the preference, it is about the decision all of us had taken. You all are liars. Since the time you became captain, Nimrit, your rudeness is at a different level." Tina parting shot: "Nimrit, your captaincy will go in three days." Watch the video:
View this post on Instagram
'Bigg Boss 16' airs on Colors.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Judges' appointments: Supreme Court disapproves of Law Minister Kiren Rijiju's statement
The minister reportedly said the Supreme Court Collegium cou...
Delhi woman, with son's help, murders husband, chops body into 10 pieces
Poonam and Deepak, who kept the body parts in a fridge, arre...
Canada eyes India as critical partner in supply chains, immigration; to invest more in visa processing at Chandigarh, Delhi
India prominent in four of five strategic objectives, but le...
4 members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested in Ropar
Arms and ammunition seized