As Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who comes calling to Mumbai for the promotion of Amazon Prime’s Citadel, says talented Indian faces deserve to be on the world stage

Mona

When Priyanka Chopra Jonas comes home, looking every inch ravishing, twinkle in the eye, feet firmly on the ground, she is at her jovial, courteous best. Greeting and chatting with every single one who comes her way, making polite introductions to her hubby Nick Jonas to remembering her time in Mumbai, recalling names and reminiscing old times, she wins hearts.

Priyanka Chopra at the premiere of the television series Citadel in London on Tuesday

Amazon Prime’s Citadel, one of the most ambitious series ever, came to Priyanka sans an audition. “I didn’t go through an audition for it but for my first one (Quantico) I had to. Audition is not bad, audition is normal, in fact, we should do a lot more of it so that people are cast on their merit and not because they are the flavour of the season or someone likes you or kisi ne apki sifaraish ki hai.”

With her headlining the global show, Priyanka believes that more Indians should, and would, come forward. “We are one-fifth of the world’s population. My dream is to inundate Hollywood with brown faces for I know how talented we are and so we deserve to be on the world stage.”

Challenging journey

She admits it wasn’t an easy journey. Before her, Mindy Kaling and Aziz Ansari made their presence felt, but Priyanka points out that they too had to also create their shows to be the leads. “It gives me joy to do something that was not done for me. I hosted South Asian Pre-Oscar party last year and this year, and for the next year, I will make it bigger. When you see 400 plus South Asians in a room together at the Paramount Studios, it’s powerful.”

Even if Citadel, and its possible success, doesn’t change things overnight, the Fashion star is hopeful about the future. “It took me 10 years to get an equal opportunity as my male co-actors. But I am sure that in the next five years, the landscape would change,” says the actor-producer, who is developing multiple shows with Prime, which not only star Indian faces, but also have Indians behind the camera.

On being idolised, Pee Cee says, “I grew up dreaming to be Madhuri Dixit and Sridevi. They achieved stardom when women were not given opportunities. Today, few of us have stood strong and refused to be sidelined. Girls of the next generation wouldn’t have to face these issues, because we will solve it. They will have challenges of their own, but not this one,” she shares.

Prime Video’s upcoming global spy thriller Citadel has Priyanka in the role of spy, Nadia Sinh. Even though Priyanka has done actioners before, she is confident of her body and instincts, but still she is not arrogant or irresponsible. At the same time, she ensures never to sidestep a safety drill. “In my young days, just like some of my friends, I have hung outside a helicopter without a rig but now I would rather listen to the experts than cause loss to producers by getting injured and halting the shoot midway,” she laughs.

Having started her illustrious career with the Tamil industry, Priyanka is open to working in different languages, “In Citadel, I speak five languages. Language is no bar to me; I am an actor I can learn how to do anything.”

Meet richard madden

Richard Madden’s expectations were rather high when he visited India; he wanted to go running in a National Park and spot a tiger! However, the packed promotion schedule didn’t allow him to explore much, but he’s totally open to doing an Indian film. “India makes more films than any other country. There is incredible talent here and I will be honoured to be part of an Indian film,” says the Game of Thrones star. Calling Citadel a winning combination of action and drama, in Priyanka, he found a perfect partner, “In many ways, like the characters of the show, we balance each other beautifully and bring out the best in each other.” Priyanka seconds the feeling, “We protect each other and watch each other’s backs.”

(Citadel premieres on Amazon Prime on April 28)