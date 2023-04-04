As Priyanka Chopra wears a 65-year-old patola saree for a recent event in Mumbai, here’s a check on celebs who have given vintage fashion a remarkable twist

Sheetal

Priyanka Chopra made an entry via auto-rickshaw on Day 2 of the inaugural ceremony of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai, but more than that, her dress caught the attention of many.

Designed by Amit Agarwal, the actress wore an outfit made from a 65-year-old patola saree that took six months to take shape. As more and more celebs make vintage fashion popular, here are a few who have already made a statement with it.

Posting about it on social media, Priyanka wrote, “...I knew I wanted to wear an up-cycled vintage look with a modern twist! So my outfit was an amalgamation of the East and the West... Thank you for your genius Amit and your gifted team.”

Zendaya

Shining stars

Many Hollywood celebs present at the event, from the likes of Zendaya to Gigi Hadid, have also dabbled with vintage dresses in the past. The Euphoria star, Zendaya, at the 54th NAACP Image Awards in California in February wore not one but two vintage dresses. The first was from spring 2002 couture collection of Versace. The other was a white star-cut bralette with floor length skirt along with matching stars at the waistline. It was from Prada spring/summer 1993 collection.

In 2021 also, Zendaya paid a tribute to Beyonce by repeating her Versace outfit at BET Awards. Beyonce wore it at the same event in 2003. Another one of her iconic outfits was Valentino’s black and white striped tube-style dress for Euphoria’s premiere event in 2022. The designer had created it for 1992 spring/summer collection and it was worn by 90s supermodel Linda Evangelista. Her stylist Law Roach is credited big time for Zendaya making statements with her red carpet appearances.

The Hadid sisters too have contributed their bit to vintage styling. Bella Hadid showcased her vintage style at the Cannes Film Festival in 2021, as she wore a dress from Jean Paul Gaultier’s haute couture spring/summer 2002 collection. For the 2019 edition, she chose a red Roberto Cavalli gown with a thigh-high split, asymmetrical neckline and cut-out detailing. The former was worn by Naomi Campbell at Cannes almost 20 years ago.

Meanwhile, a unique vintage dress was donned by Cardi B at the 2019 Grammys red carpet. She wore an outfit from Thierry Mugler’s 1995-96 collection and it was one among the many bold choices Cardi is known for.

On similar lines, Wednesday actress Jenna Ortega donned an all-black deep-v Versace leather gown from the label’s Fall 1994 collection at the SAG Awards in 2023.

Not an easy ride

Repeating an outfit is one thing, but bringing iconic vintage dresses back into vogue is something only public figures can manage to do. Of course, the credit also goes to celeb designers and stylists. At the Met Gala last year, socialite Kim Kardashian pulled out a Marilyn Monroe act, as he wore a Jean Louis gown in which Monroe had sung, Happy Birthday MR President for John F. Kennedy in 1962.

However, Twitter was divided for many claimed that in the attempt to fit into that dress, Kim damaged the costume. In fact, acclaimed designer Bob Mackie, who had sketched the dress as an assistant to Louis, also felt that she should have worn a replica than going for the original. Reportedly, Ripley’s Believe It or Not, owner of the dress, had almost snatched the opportunity from Kim to wear it when she couldn’t fit into its replica, but then she lost 16 pounds in three weeks to manage the impossible!

#mukesh ambani #Mumbai #priyanka chopra