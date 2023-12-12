As Rajinikanth turns 73, Kamal Haasan, Jr NTR, Dhanush and other celebs extend wishes

ANI
Chennai, December 12
As superstar Rajinikanth turned 73 today, several big Indian celebs took to their social media handles and extended heartfelt wishes.
Actor Kamal Haasan took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote in Tamil, "Happy birthday to my dear friend Superstar @rajinikanth. I sincerely wish you to live a happy life reaping success today and forever."
அருமை நண்பர் சூப்பர் ஸ்டார் @rajinikanth அவர்களுக்கு இனிய பிறந்தநாள் வாழ்த்துகள். இன்றும் என்றும் வெற்றிகளை அறுவடை செய்தபடி உற்சாகமாக வாழ மனதார வாழ்த்துகிறேன்.— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) December 12, 2023
Actor Dhanush wrote, "Happy birthday Thalaiva @rajinikanth," followed by multiple joined hands and red heart emoticons.
Happy birthday Thalaiva @rajinikanth 🙏🙏🙏🙏♥️♥️♥️— Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) December 12, 2023
Actor and director Raghava Lawrence shared a picture with Thalaiva on X and wrote, "Happy birthday Thalaiva! I pray Ragavendra swamy for your good health! May you live a long long life! Guruve saranam @rajinikanth."
Happy birthday Thalaiva! I pray Ragavendra swamy for your good health! May you live a long long life! Guruve saranam 🙏🏼🙏🏼 @rajinikanth pic.twitter.com/6OMusJDQfP— Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) December 12, 2023
Music composer Anirudh on X said, "Happy birthday to the emperor Thalaiva @rajinikanth."
Happy birthday to the emperor 👑Thalaiva @rajinikanth 🙏🏻🫡#HBDSuperstarRajinikanth pic.twitter.com/Yx6dYIddnv— Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) December 12, 2023
'RRR' actor Jr NTR wrote, "Wishing the one & only Thalaivar @Rajinikanth sir, a very Happy Birthday. May your charisma continue to inspire for generations."
Wishing the one & only Thalaivar @Rajinikanth sir, a very Happy Birthday. May your charisma continue to inspire for generations.— Jr NTR (@tarak9999) December 12, 2023
Actor Jackie Shroff shared a video with the superstar and wrote, "Happiness Always @rajinikanth."
Happiness Always ❤️ @rajinikanth pic.twitter.com/HgfDIh5dvG— Jackie Shroff (@bindasbhidu) December 12, 2023
Thalaiva's fans gathered outside his residence in Chennai to celebrate his birthday. Several pictures and videos from the superstar's residence went viral on social media.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth is basking in the success of 'Jailer'. He plays a man seeking to avenge the death of his cop son in the movie. Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, and Jackie Shroff were seen in important cameos in the film.
In the coming months, he will be seen sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in ' 'Thalaivar 170'. It is being directed by TJ Gnanavel. Bachchan and Rajinikanth last worked together in the 1991 film 'Hum', directed by Mukul Anand.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP picks first-time MLA Bhajanlal Sharma as next Rajasthan CM, Vasundhara Raje proposed name
Diya Kumari, Prem Chand Bairwa to be deputy CMs; Vasudev Dev...
Aggressively investigating attack on Indian Consulate: FBI director tells NIA
Discusses host of issues, including investigation of cyber-t...
Himachal Cabinet expanded, Rajesh Dharmani and Yadvinder Goma join Sukhvinder Sukhu government
In a tactical move, CM Sukhu has left one berth still vacant...
Home Minister Amit Shah withdraws three bills on criminal laws; introduces afresh with amendments
Says a discussion is also planned on the bills starting Dece...
Months after tax ‘surveys’, BBC India restructures to create new entity to comply with FDI rules
Collective Newsroom established as an Indian company that is...