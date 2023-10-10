AS Rekha turns 69, Hema Malini celebrates her 'dear friend', 'timeless beauty' with heartfelt message

Chandigarh, October 10
Bollywood icon Rekha marks her 69th birthday today, and her dear friend and 'Dharmatma' co-star, Hema Malini, has shared a heartfelt birthday tribute filled with nostalgia and affection.
The Baghban star delighted fans with a trip down memory lane, sharing endearing throwback pictures capturing their enduring friendship.
Alongside these cherished photos, Hema Malini penned a touching message, underlining Rekha's age-defying elegance and wishing her a lifetime of happiness and blessings. Hema Malini wrote, "Today is a truly special day, a day of great significance to me - it's my dear friend Rekha's birthday. Time to celebrate the birthday of this stunning, timeless beauty who seems to defy the aging process. My dearest friend, I wish you all the joys life has to offer, and may God's blessings be with you forever. Sending all my love."
Here's the post:
As Rekha continues to be an ageless marvel, her friends and fans celebrate not only her birthday but also her timeless presence in the world of cinema.
