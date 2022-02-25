As Russia invades Ukraine, celebs come in support of peace

The world went into shock when Russian President Vladmir Putin ordered a military operation to demilitarise East Ukraine Thursday morning. Hashtags like #RussiaUkraineConflict, #WorldWar3, #WWIII, #StockMarketCrash, #StopWar and #Taiwan started trending on Twitter.

Here are celebs from India and around the world who came in support of peace and take a look at the memes that will go down in history for this dark day.

Not funny!

As politicians were doing their job, comedians and memers couldn’t take a day off. Comedian Atul Khatri shared a joke on stock market crash, “Sending my stock broker to Ukraine to fight against the Russians. Waise bhi usska idhar kuch kaam nahin hai.” While some brought Squid Game survival game into the topic saying, “You have successfully completed coronavirus. Now the next game is World War lll.’’ There were few who joked about Imran Khan being stuck in Russia as he was on an official visit to the country when this conflict suddenly escalated. Few citizens of Pakistan commented, “Russia please keep Imran Khan in Russia till the World War 3 ends and close your airspace so he can’t fly back here. #worldwar3” Also many suggested that this war should be fought on either zoom or on a game such as Fortnite, popular among the young population. Some went on to joke about creating an NFT called Ukraine for Putin so that world can live in peace.

Tension in tweets

“Wish these world leaders stop tripping about power and think about who is really getting affected (citizens) besides the whole world is in a crisis. War, sanctions, invasions should be the last thing these leaders should worry about.” — Cardi B, singer

Every annexation/withdrawal of troops that push a country back into the Dark Ages/new data privacy rules, everything that’ll happen now will happen to ‘further democracy’ and in ‘national interest’. — Richa Chadha, actor

I worry incessantly for my mother who is battling cancer in the midst of Covid. But when I think of the families and cancer patients in the middle of a war, my brain just ceases to comprehend. Nothing absolutely nothing is uglier than war. Mother’s don’t give life for war. — Tillotama Shome

To My friends in Kiev. Thinking of you and praying for you, your family, and your country. —Vir Das, stand-up comedian and actor.

“What most of us learned as kids on the playground: You don’t stand by while a big kid beats up a little kid. You might take a punch or two making the big kid stop, but that’s the right thing to do.”— Stephen King, author

— Sheetal

#Ukraine #ukraine crisis