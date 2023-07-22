As singer Armaan Malik turns 28 today, here are some of his songs that strike a romantic chord in all of us

Bol Do Na Zara
Bol Do Na Zara is a song that reflects love and longing, with Armaan’s vocals adding depth to the composition. His rendition of this romantic ballad from the movie Azhar (2016) is soothing and emotional, making it a favourite among music enthusiasts.
Sab Tera
Armaan’s voice adds magic to Sab Tera. Featured in the movie Baaghi (2016), this romantic number beautifully captures the essence of love, and his expressive singing adds a melodious touch to the heartfelt lyrics.
Naina
Naina is a soul-stirring song that showcases Armaan’s ability to evoke emotions with his melodious voice. In the movie Dangal (2016), Armaan lent his voice to this emotional and heart-touching song, conveying the pain and strength of the protagonist.
Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon
Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon is a song that highlights Armaan’s vocal prowess and his ability to convey emotions through his songs.
Tumhe Apna Banane Ka
Tumhe Apna Banane Ka is a romantic song, and Armaan brings out the tenderness in this song, making it a delightful composition. This soulful song is a perfect blend of emotion and melody.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Manipur rocks Parliament for 2nd day; Congress urges President to dismiss state government
Opposition, government spar over rules of discussion
No instant relief for Rahul in slander case
SC puts BJP MLA, Gujarat Government on notice; next hearing ...
Yasin appears in person sans orders, SC shocked
Prisons Dept orders probe into ‘prima facie lapse’
Shortage of 11,266 Major, Capt-rank defence officers
Government attributes it to low intake during Covid