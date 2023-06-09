As Swatantra Veer Savarkar kicks-up a controversy for distorting facts, the question is how do filmmakers tread the tight-rope between fact and fiction?

Mona

Whenever a film is made on characters from real life or history, more often than not it lands in controversy. Randeep Hooda, the actor and the freshly-minted director, lately came under fire for ‘distorting’ facts in Veer Savarkar. Before this Samrat Prithviraj, Jodha Akbar, Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani also faced a similar battle.

The mythological genre too treads the ‘hurting the sentiments’ territory that has become a common ground for taking films to the court right before release. What lures a filmmaker to pick up real stories and incidents, and risk this tight-rope walk?

Simerjit Singh, who has to his credit biographical war film Subedar Joginder Singh, says the inspiring patriotic stories hold a huge traction for the filmmaker as well as the viewers. “While one knows the basics of the story but to piece it together scene-by-scene is an exciting journey. All I knew about Milkha Singh was that he came from Pakistan and rose to glory, his challenges and the struggle I got to know only through the fabulously done biopic on him.”

While films tread the cautious path between fact and fiction, Singh doesn’t find it too tough. “When taking a story from life there is enough to build the narrative, yes some fiction is required to blend facts seamlessly.”

While he has high hopes from Swatantra Veer Savarkar, he felt let down by the film, Jodi, and has apprehensions about Chamkila as well. “Chamkila’s is a story of a meteoric rise. From working as a labourer to become a famous singer that people locked dates with him first for performance before fixing their wedding date – such was his craze but it did not shine through Jodi. I wonder if Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila will do justice to his story. The first look is dismal. With AR Rahman for a Punjabi musician’s biopic and largely a non-Punjabi team, I don’t think they can recreate even a fraction of Chamkila’s magic!”

Director Ranjan Chandel feels suchcontroversies are disheartening for a maker. His series Grahan touched a sensitive subject, and right after the trailer launch, he faced opposition. “I was clear in my heart that once the series was out, there would be no issues.”

Ranveer Singh in Bajirao Mastani

And, that’s exactly how it panned out. “It was so touching that the very people who were abusing us on social media gave us their blessings after watching the show.” He also got an anonymous letter, which he considers his biggest reward till date. “It was from a man who was 17 in ‘84 and admitted being a part of rioters. After watching the series, he went to the descendent of the family he attacked and tendered an apology and asked for forgiveness.”

As for picking up incidents or characters from real, and how much creative liberty can they take, Chandel levels it all to a filmmaker’s intention. “What is the intention in saying a particular story - to encash a controversy or bring to the fore a particular aspect that was hitherto uncovered, decides it all. Also, the maker’s craft and vision play a significant part in it!”

Adah Sharma in The Kerala Story

“There can never be one story, one truth when you pick from history,” says director Jatinder Mauhar, whose film Maurh hits the theatres today. “I feel Maurh is relevant even in 2023 and I want to present it to the people,” says the director. “There is little evidence if Maurh was real, except one man’s records who claimed that he saw Jeona Maurh and his adversary Dogar fight. Apart from it, I couldn’t find any jail record or any other evidence that establishes Maurh as a real entity.” He adds, “We picked up from the qissas available in India and Pakistan and gave a version of our Jeona Maurh.” As for controversies arising on the slightest of issues, he says, “People will say what they want to say. If you start worrying about it, nobody will be able to make anything ever!”

