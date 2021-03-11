As Tagore Theatre will soon turn 50, patrons recall their association with this cultural hot-spot

Mona

he seat of Chandigarh’s cultural hub, Tagore Theatre, celebrates its golden jubilee on May 30. Designed by late architect Aditya Prakash, who worked closely with the city’s founder Le Corbusier, Tagore Theatre was constructed in 1961 to mark the birth centenary of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore.

The blank brick-walled cuboidal structure for exteriors, the interior of the theatre was constructed with the emphasis on acoustics, sightlines, size of stage in relation to the size of auditorium, and optimal distance for un-aided facial recognition.

Run by Tagore Theatre Society which was formed in 1962 with late Prithviraj Kapoor as its first chairman, Tagore has been central to city’s artscape for decades.

Change for better or worse...

Tagore Theatre was renovated in 2008 with architect Namita Singh as consultant. Increased seating capacity, extensive use of glass and wood, and the new stage came under attack. ‘Heritage’s being razed’ was the accusation levelled by artistes. While the original stage was famous for being acoustically so sound that even if a needle dropped, a person sitting on the last row could hear it clear and distinct, the new design lacked such perfection, alleged the artistes.

Tagore in next 50

Chakresh Kumar

Chakresh Kumar first saw Tagore Theatre in 2002 when visiting the city. As he moved to Chandigarh for studies, visiting Tagore to watch plays became a habit which later helped him while learning his craft. After performing for 144 hours non-stop, he realised the positive aspects of this stage. As he took over as the director of Tagore Theatre, he wants to pour in all his energy and experience to improve this place. Having discontinued as the president of Alankar Theatre Group, he wants to take this Chandigarh’s landmark to international heights. “In next 50 years, I wish Tagore Theatre to shine internationally, wherein not only we have collaborations with theatre artistes from across the globe but also have other forms like music and films to use it as their seat. We could do with a recording studio and a budget for in-house productions. The need of the hour is not to ignore any art form but bring everything under one roof,” says Chakresh Kumar, director, Tagore Theatre.

Down the memory lane

It was a Nehruvian concept that every city must have a theatre, be it Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Chandigarh or Thrissur. It was a part of this vision that Tagore Theatre came into being. I liked the old fashioned space, the same pattern and essence, a sense of memory and comfort when I moved to Chandigarh. I have been a regular visitor at this place. From Chandralekha’s performances to spectacular NSD productions, one’s memory is dotted with Dastangoi, Kumar Gandharva and Bismillah Khan taking to the stage. When the new building came up, it wasn’t the same. I have always wished for a great cafeteria at Tagore on the lines of Triveni Kala Sangam, Prithvi Theatre and Ranga Shankara for deliberations, discussions and dialogue, and a bookshop to bring the space alive. —Neelam Mansingh Chowdhry, Theatre director

Form of ibadat

Tagore Theatre is my karambhumi, from where I started my journey. I have had many a memorable performance there, and look forward to many more. The audience so close, swinging and swaying to your tunes, is another kind of ibadat. Tagore Theatre has been central to Chandigarh’s cultural landscape, and would continue to be so. —Gurdas Maan, Singer

The ladoo still tastes sweet

In the early 70s, I lived close to Tagore Theatre. Seeing a crowd gathering one day, I with my friends entered it hesitantly. I don’t recall what the event was, but I distinctly remember how midway through it, we all got prasad of samosa, laddoo and cold drink. And, we were hooked. Dance, music, play, whatever it was we were there. And by and by, being the permanent fixture in the evening started helping out, bringing a table or gamla, whatever was required. One fine evening, the sipahi in one of the plays didn’t show up, and I was there holding a bhaala, playing a sipahi on stage. Decades on, this sipahi of rangmanch has continued to hold fort, the prasad of samosa, laddoo and cold drink continues! —Sudesh Sharma, theatre director

Pleasant and positive

Sarver Ali

My first time at Tagore Theatre’s stage was on September 29, 2013. The play was A Midsummer Night’s Dream that I directed and acted in. Since then I have performed at Tagore regularly. Over the years, I have been to theatres all across the nation, but Tagore, Chandigarh remains my favourite. I love the vibe of the place – always pleasant, and positive. Each time at Tagore feels like the first time, the fresh feel. —Sarver Ali, theatre director