 As the frenzy around Gadar 2 and OMG 2 effectively translates into advance bookings, here's hope for several sequels that are slated for the second half of the year

As the frenzy around Gadar 2 and OMG 2 effectively translates into advance bookings, here’s hope for several sequels that are slated for the second half of the year

Gadar 2



Mona

With OMG 2, Gadar 2 hitting the screens today, Dream Girl 2 set for an August release and second outings of Wanted, Simbaa, Metro in …Dino in progress... looks like it’s raining sequels in Bollywood!

Going by the precedence, sequels might entice die-hard fans to venture out and head towards cinemas. After all, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 made it to the list of highest grossing hits of 2022 and that has given hope to the makers. So, here are others hoping to repeat the feat...

Fight mode: OMG 2

OMG 2

Umesh Shukla-directorial OMG – Oh My God! cashed on the strength of Paresh Rawal - Akshay Kumar’s dynamics. The film, based on Gujarati stage-play Kanji Virrudh Kanji, which was inspired by the Billy Connolly film, The Man Who Sued God, won Best Adapted Screenplay in the 60th National Film Awards on account of ‘a carefully crafted screenplay dealing with a social satire with shades of oriental philosophy’. Its second outing sees a different commander — Amit Rai as the writer-director. While Akshay Kumar retains his ‘god’ spot, this time in the role of Shiva (earlier it was Krishna), Paresh Rawal has been replaced by Pankaj Tripathi as the protagonist. Touted to be a spiritual sequel (successor only in spirit), it charts the story of Kanti Sharan Mudgal, a staunch devotee of Lord Shiva, who ends up in court to avenge wrong done to his misguided son. The film also stars Yami Gautam, Pavan Malhotra, Govind Namdev and Arun Govil.

Patriotic fervour: Gadar 2

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was a blockbuster back in 2001 and the character of Tara Singh, essayed by Sunny Deol, became a rage. Its tracks like Udja Kale Kawan, Musafir Jaane Wale, Main Nikla Gaddi Leke also were super hits. As director Anil Sharma helms its second part, 22 years on, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel are back along with Utkarsh Sharma (Anil Sharma’s son) playing their grown-up son. Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava and Main Nikla Gaddi Leke dash back in the sequel.

Moving on: Dream Girl 2

Dream Girl 2

Unlike Gadar, Dream Girl 2 is also a ‘spiritual’ sequel. Raaj Shaandilyaa once again takes his position behind the camera and Ayushmann Khurrana, known for his hatke choice of roles, once again is set to lead Dream Girl 2.

And, that’s not all...if these three big ticket sequels in August release, universal Bhai Salman Khan makes a comeback in another action-packed ride in Wanted 2 next year! Simmba 2 is touted to bring director actor duo Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh back together. Anurag Basu’s Life in ...Metro is due to make an outing as Metro...In Dino in 2024.

