As the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 began on October 5, celebrities name the Indian players they believe can be the game-changers

Looking forward

Angad Hasija

I am excited about the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. With the tournament taking place in India, the expectations are sky high for Team India. I am eagerly looking forward to watching some of the matches. As for players who could make a difference, two names that come to mind are Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah. Kohli’s batting prowess and Bumrah’s exceptional bowling skills have the potential to turn the tide in India’s favour. It’s going to be an exhilarating tournament, and I can’t wait to see how it all unfolds!

Great opportunity

Raghav Thakur

I am looking forward to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 being hosted in India. My expectations from Team India are sky high, given their track record. As for watching the matches, I’d love to catch some live action if I can. It’s a great opportunity to witness top-class cricket on home soil.

Talented squad

Surabhi Das

With the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 happening in India, my expectations from Team India are high. They have a talented squad and I hope they go all the way to lift the trophy. I am definitely planning to watch some matches, soaking in the incredible atmosphere. Keep an eye on players like Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja; they might be the game-changers in this World Cup.

Strong history

Simaran Kaur

I am excited about the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023! Team India has a strong history in this tournament, and I expect them to perform well. As for watching the matches, I would love to catch some live action if possible. A couple of players who could make a big impact this year are Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah.

Kohli rocks

Megha Sharma

With the tournament set to unfold in a cricket-crazy nation, expectations from Team India are soaring. I am absolutely thrilled about the prospect of watching some of the most intense and closely contested matches. Virat Kohli is undoubtedly one of the greatest cricketers ever. He has broken numerous records throughout his remarkable career, making him a true legend in the world of cricket. We're all eager to see him lift the World Cup trophy for the second time.

#Cricket