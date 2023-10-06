As the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 began on October 5, celebrities name the Indian players they believe can be the game-changers

Looking forward
Angad Hasija
I am excited about the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. With the tournament taking place in India, the expectations are sky high for Team India. I am eagerly looking forward to watching some of the matches. As for players who could make a difference, two names that come to mind are Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah. Kohli’s batting prowess and Bumrah’s exceptional bowling skills have the potential to turn the tide in India’s favour. It’s going to be an exhilarating tournament, and I can’t wait to see how it all unfolds!
Great opportunity
Raghav Thakur
I am looking forward to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 being hosted in India. My expectations from Team India are sky high, given their track record. As for watching the matches, I’d love to catch some live action if I can. It’s a great opportunity to witness top-class cricket on home soil.
Talented squad
Surabhi Das
With the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 happening in India, my expectations from Team India are high. They have a talented squad and I hope they go all the way to lift the trophy. I am definitely planning to watch some matches, soaking in the incredible atmosphere. Keep an eye on players like Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja; they might be the game-changers in this World Cup.
Strong history
Simaran Kaur
I am excited about the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023! Team India has a strong history in this tournament, and I expect them to perform well. As for watching the matches, I would love to catch some live action if possible. A couple of players who could make a big impact this year are Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah.
Kohli rocks
Megha Sharma
With the tournament set to unfold in a cricket-crazy nation, expectations from Team India are soaring. I am absolutely thrilled about the prospect of watching some of the most intense and closely contested matches. Virat Kohli is undoubtedly one of the greatest cricketers ever. He has broken numerous records throughout his remarkable career, making him a true legend in the world of cricket. We're all eager to see him lift the World Cup trophy for the second time.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi excise policy scam: ‘Where is money trail?’ Supreme Court turns the heat on ED
Court asks why PMLA if Manish Sisodia hasn’t used proceeds
21-year-old British-Sikh gets 9 years in jail for plotting to kill 'Queen in revenge for Jallianwala Bagh massacre'
Chail fantasised about killing the late monarch since adoles...
Shubman Gill down with fever, could be doubtful opener for Sunday's World Cup match
It is learnt that Gill is being tested for dengue and in tha...